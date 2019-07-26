Douglas James Mooney On Thursday, June 27, 2019 Douglas James Mooney of Strathmore Alberta, passed away suddenly in the Strathmore Hospital. He was 63 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet and her son Christopher Rorem. Parents: Cecile and Jim Mooney, sister Shelly (Roger) Silzer and their two children, Stacey Silzer and Curtis (Kristin) and Curtis's son (Daydun) Silzer. Also his cousin and best friend, Armand Labossiere. A memorial was held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Wheatland Funeral Chapel in Strathmore, Alberta. Internment followed on July 12, 2019 Mount Hope Cemetery in Assiniboia, SK.
Published in Assiniboia Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019