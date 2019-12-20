Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Reimche. View Sign Service Information Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 (306)-789-8850 Obituary

Douglas Leslie Reimche It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas Leslie Reimche, born January 20, 1946 - died December 3, 2019. Doug died peacefully and unexpectedly in his Regina home in the presence of his wife, Eileen, and a family friend. Doug was well loved by his family and friends. He was generous with his time and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. His advice was often sought for issues involving vehicles, electrical work, plumbing or just anything that needed fixing. He had the natural ability to see what was wrong and how it could be fixed. He was often very creative in his problem-solving and persisted until he found a solution. He was passionate about keeping up with the news and had very definite ideas regarding what was happening on the world stage. He loved to talk with others who shared his interests in world news, antique tractors and issues involving social justice. He also just loved to tell stories on a wide variety of topics. Having grown up on a farm in the Woodrow/Meyronne area, it was no surprise that Doug enjoyed the 40 years spent living on a beautiful acreage in the Qu'Appelle Valley just north of Regina. Morgan horses, Rottweiler dogs and cats contributed to the enjoyment of country living, not to mention his antique tractor collection. He was especially fond of his Minneapolis Moline and the 2-cylinder John Deere tractors. In addition to the tractors, he enjoyed 20 years of owning and flying his Piper Cherokee airplane. Doug was a natural teacher. He taught for the Regina Public School Board for eight years before retraining and then working for SaskTel in the Access Network Engineering department for the next twenty years. After leaving SaskTel, he enjoyed driving trucks for SLH and Kay's Construction. He loved driving and could drive any machine. Doug loved to sing. Over the years, he sang with a church male quartet, as well as two church choirs, the Regina Wheatland Chorus, the SaskTel Choir, and the Swing 'n' Soul Singers. Doug enjoyed spending the winters in Mazatlan, Mexico and was working at learning Spanish. He had been looking forward to heading south in a few days to recover from a difficult year dealing with major heart issues. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Margaret; his brother Reg; and his niece Sherilee; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Doug is survived by his wife Eileen; sisters Gloria (Stewart) and Marianne (Stewart); sister-in-law Dorothy; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is now safe in the arms of his Saviour. DOUG'S CELEBRATION OF LIFE will take place at Parliament Community Church, 4011 Pasqua Street, Regina, SK. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





