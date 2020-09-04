Edith Anderson
Edith Verna Anderson passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 with her family by her side in Assiniboia, Sk. Her time of declining health seemed long to those who loved her, but she maintained her sweet spirit and gentle, loving nature to the very end. She was loved by her family, friends and her caregivers who now rejoice that she is free and reunited with her Lord and loved ones. Edith was born on July 24, 1931 in Indian Head, Sk. and lived there until 1941 when the family moved to Regina. She completed her education there and graduated from Scott Collegiate High School. Subsequently she married her beloved husband Herman and they began their life together on the farm at Congress, Sk. In 1992, they moved to Assiniboia where they enjoyed a wonderful retirement. Edith & Herman were blessed with three children - Wendell, Barbara and Beverly and enjoyed a happy and fulfilling life together. Life was harder after the loss of Herman (2002) and Beverly (2006) but Edith drew upon her faith and her strength to persevere and set an example to all. She is survived by: her son Wendell (Jean); daughter Barbara (Gerard); son-in-law Frank McCormack; grandchildren Lori Toth (Byron), Kari Andersson, Jason Bergeron (Vanessa), Melissa Wanner (Aaron), Brian McCormack, Brenna McCormack; great-grandchildren Kaleb & Anna Toth and Imogen Bergeron. She was predeceased by: her husband Herman; daughter Beverly; parents Charlie & Edith Sandercock; siblings Edna (twin sister in infancy), Robert, Lois and Hartley. The family thanks the staff of Assiniboia Union Hospital Long Term Care and the staff of Prairie Villa Assisted Living for their loving care of our mother. A private Family Graveside Service was held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Congress Baptist Cemetery, Congress, Sk. Pastor Greg Dermody officiated. Tribute delivered by Melissa Wanner and Musical Tribute by Jason Bergeron. Donations in Memory of Edith may be made to the Assiniboia Auxiliary for Assiniboia Union Hospital Integrated Facility, Box 124, Assiniboia S0H 0B0. Please join in remembering Edith by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
