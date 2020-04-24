EDITH ANNIE CORNELIA HALE 1925-2020 Edith Hale passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 95. Edith is predeceased by her parents Amy and Jack; husband Forrest. She will be sadly missed by her children Rose, Robert (Hazel), John, Yukon and Joe; seven grandchildren; great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. A private family service will take place at a later date. In living memory of Edith, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Stephanie Lowe - Funeral Director Trade Name for W.J. Jones & Son Limited & Parkview Funeral Chapel Inc.
Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020