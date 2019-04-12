Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Willis. View Sign

Edith Willis Edith Rose Willis (nee Ruzicka) passed peacefully and with dignity on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 with her three children by her side. Edith is predeceased by her husband Gordon in 2004, her parents Fannie (Oancia) and Bill Ruzicka, her mother and father-in-law Elsie (Snaith) and Carl Willis. Edith will be deeply missed by her surviving children: Tim of Limerick, Kathy and Gary Corcoran of Pilot Butte and Wendy Beard of Medicine Hat; her grandchildren: Charity Beard and Tony of Medicine Hat, Conrad Glover of Assiniboia, Mike Glover of Regina, Sheena Daignault and Josh of Limerick; and her great-grandchildren: Will, Kail, Haley, Aura, Danika and Kira. Edith was born July 29, 1937 in Limerick to Bill and Fanny Ruzicka. She was an only child but was surrounded by a large extended family of many uncles, aunts and cousins from both the Ruzicka and the Oancia sides. As an only child, growing up on a farm at the end of the great depression, there was always much work to be done. She was a great help to her Dad in the field as well as to her Mom in the house. Edith very much enjoyed life on the farm. She would talk of how time was always made for the family to attend special days and community events like the fairs in both Assiniboia and Limerick, or 4-H days in Stonehenge. Although times were hard and money was scarce growing up, she never went without. There was just enough food and just enough clothing and an abundance of love. Edith completed her schooling in Lakenheath. After completing her grade 12, Edith earned her Certificate in Hairdressing, a profession she would enjoy for almost 50 years. Edith worked in various stores in Limerick and Assiniboia -- from furniture stores to clothing stores. She worked at Mabel's Beauty Shop in Assiniboia for many years. In 1958, Edith met her best friend and the love of her life, Gordon Willis, at a barn dance. They were married on July 4, 1959. Tim was the first born in the Willis family, followed by Kathy and then Wendy. The family lived in the same large house on a corner lot in Assiniboia for over 40 years. Edith was athletic and enjoyed playing many sports. She curled when she was young, a sport her Dad enjoyed and got her interested in. She bowled in the Housewives League and was quite good. In their younger years, Edith and Gordon curled together in mixed bonspiels. She loved to watch curling on TV and rarely missed a game. Edith's passion though has always been ball. She could play any position and played very well. She played on various teams including the Assiniboia Belles. She also played a number of times with Tim in the annual Limerick Slow Pitch Tournament. She was an avid fan of her Blue Jays. Edith was a gifted seamstress, like her mother, as well enjoyed knitting and needlework. In 1979, Edith and Gordon renovated the kitchen in their family home and built her own shop, Edie's Beauty Shop. Edith had a long list of regulars - these were not her customers or clients - they were truly her friends. Even today, people recall their mothers or grandmothers looking forward to going to get their hair done and visiting with Edith and the other ladies. Edith and Gordon enjoyed travelling and especially taking numerous family camping trips to places like Banff, Cypress and into Montana. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas and enjoyed travelling for long weekend visits with friends and especially their children and grandchildren wherever they were and whenever the opportunity or desire arose. Edith was a very social and friendly person. There was always someone at the kitchen table visiting and drinking coffee. She very much looked forward to the weekly coffee parties with her group of friends when she lived in her apartment on 3rd Avenue as well as attending activities or the morning coffee ritual on the 3rd floor when she lived at Eastside Court. Edith was very proud of being a lifetime member of the Royal Purple and volunteered many hours at various community functions throughout the years. She was also very proud to participate in Relay for Life as an honourary cancer survivor for the Beauchesne family's Believing B's team over a number of years. Edith was devoted to her family which included her in-laws and especially her parents. She was the ultimate caregiver and did everything she could to ensure her parents were well-looked after and could remain living independently in their own home. She always put her family first and gave her time selflessly to her family whenever they needed her help - babysitting, painting, moving - whatever - she was always there to help. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The highlight of any day was when she received a call or a visit or especially when they came to eat lunch with her. Edith faced health issues in the latter part of her life with an immense strength and quiet determination. She was a two-time cancer survivor and for the past 5 years, fought every day for literally every breath due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD. Edith was a fighter and stubbornly refused to accept any negative prognosis she received. Edith's physical health required her to move to Long-term Care in 2016. Although Edith would often be lonesome for her family, the staff ensured she was never lonely. There are some very special people that treated Edith with such dignity and compassion that the family can never thank enough for the great care and friendship provided to Edith. She also enjoyed many re-kindled friendships with the other residents and the family members who visited. Edith was described by her many friends as sweet, kind with a great laugh and a great smile for everyone. Her great-granddaughters described her as always smiling, loving, happy and sassy. Edith will be lovingly remembered by her family, sadly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of Edith's life was held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, Sask. Les Wilcock ably presided. The Order of the Royal Purple formed the Honour Guard. Pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Charity Beard, Tony Armstrong, William Lindstrom, Sheena Daignault, Joshua Thompson and Haley Glover. A loving tribute was given by Edith's daughter, Kathy Corcoran. Recorded music selections included "This is Not Goodbye" for the prelude, "Amazing Grace", "Supermarket Flowers", "Dancing in the Sky" and "This is Your Song" for the recessional. A family interment took place on April 2, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations in Edith's memory can be made to Cancer Foundation for Saskatchewan for the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, Sask.







Edith Rose Willis (nee Ruzicka) passed peacefully and with dignity on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 with her three children by her side. Edith is predeceased by her husband Gordon in 2004, her parents Fannie (Oancia) and Bill Ruzicka, her mother and father-in-law Elsie (Snaith) and Carl Willis. Edith will be deeply missed by her surviving children: Tim of Limerick, Kathy and Gary Corcoran of Pilot Butte and Wendy Beard of Medicine Hat; her grandchildren: Charity Beard and Tony of Medicine Hat, Conrad Glover of Assiniboia, Mike Glover of Regina, Sheena Daignault and Josh of Limerick; and her great-grandchildren: Will, Kail, Haley, Aura, Danika and Kira. Edith was born July 29, 1937 in Limerick to Bill and Fanny Ruzicka. She was an only child but was surrounded by a large extended family of many uncles, aunts and cousins from both the Ruzicka and the Oancia sides. As an only child, growing up on a farm at the end of the great depression, there was always much work to be done. She was a great help to her Dad in the field as well as to her Mom in the house. Edith very much enjoyed life on the farm. She would talk of how time was always made for the family to attend special days and community events like the fairs in both Assiniboia and Limerick, or 4-H days in Stonehenge. Although times were hard and money was scarce growing up, she never went without. There was just enough food and just enough clothing and an abundance of love. Edith completed her schooling in Lakenheath. After completing her grade 12, Edith earned her Certificate in Hairdressing, a profession she would enjoy for almost 50 years. Edith worked in various stores in Limerick and Assiniboia -- from furniture stores to clothing stores. She worked at Mabel's Beauty Shop in Assiniboia for many years. In 1958, Edith met her best friend and the love of her life, Gordon Willis, at a barn dance. They were married on July 4, 1959. Tim was the first born in the Willis family, followed by Kathy and then Wendy. The family lived in the same large house on a corner lot in Assiniboia for over 40 years. Edith was athletic and enjoyed playing many sports. She curled when she was young, a sport her Dad enjoyed and got her interested in. She bowled in the Housewives League and was quite good. In their younger years, Edith and Gordon curled together in mixed bonspiels. She loved to watch curling on TV and rarely missed a game. Edith's passion though has always been ball. She could play any position and played very well. She played on various teams including the Assiniboia Belles. She also played a number of times with Tim in the annual Limerick Slow Pitch Tournament. She was an avid fan of her Blue Jays. Edith was a gifted seamstress, like her mother, as well enjoyed knitting and needlework. In 1979, Edith and Gordon renovated the kitchen in their family home and built her own shop, Edie's Beauty Shop. Edith had a long list of regulars - these were not her customers or clients - they were truly her friends. Even today, people recall their mothers or grandmothers looking forward to going to get their hair done and visiting with Edith and the other ladies. Edith and Gordon enjoyed travelling and especially taking numerous family camping trips to places like Banff, Cypress and into Montana. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas and enjoyed travelling for long weekend visits with friends and especially their children and grandchildren wherever they were and whenever the opportunity or desire arose. Edith was a very social and friendly person. There was always someone at the kitchen table visiting and drinking coffee. She very much looked forward to the weekly coffee parties with her group of friends when she lived in her apartment on 3rd Avenue as well as attending activities or the morning coffee ritual on the 3rd floor when she lived at Eastside Court. Edith was very proud of being a lifetime member of the Royal Purple and volunteered many hours at various community functions throughout the years. She was also very proud to participate in Relay for Life as an honourary cancer survivor for the Beauchesne family's Believing B's team over a number of years. Edith was devoted to her family which included her in-laws and especially her parents. She was the ultimate caregiver and did everything she could to ensure her parents were well-looked after and could remain living independently in their own home. She always put her family first and gave her time selflessly to her family whenever they needed her help - babysitting, painting, moving - whatever - she was always there to help. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The highlight of any day was when she received a call or a visit or especially when they came to eat lunch with her. Edith faced health issues in the latter part of her life with an immense strength and quiet determination. She was a two-time cancer survivor and for the past 5 years, fought every day for literally every breath due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD. Edith was a fighter and stubbornly refused to accept any negative prognosis she received. Edith's physical health required her to move to Long-term Care in 2016. Although Edith would often be lonesome for her family, the staff ensured she was never lonely. There are some very special people that treated Edith with such dignity and compassion that the family can never thank enough for the great care and friendship provided to Edith. She also enjoyed many re-kindled friendships with the other residents and the family members who visited. Edith was described by her many friends as sweet, kind with a great laugh and a great smile for everyone. Her great-granddaughters described her as always smiling, loving, happy and sassy. Edith will be lovingly remembered by her family, sadly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of Edith's life was held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, Sask. Les Wilcock ably presided. The Order of the Royal Purple formed the Honour Guard. Pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Charity Beard, Tony Armstrong, William Lindstrom, Sheena Daignault, Joshua Thompson and Haley Glover. A loving tribute was given by Edith's daughter, Kathy Corcoran. Recorded music selections included "This is Not Goodbye" for the prelude, "Amazing Grace", "Supermarket Flowers", "Dancing in the Sky" and "This is Your Song" for the recessional. A family interment took place on April 2, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery. Donations in Edith's memory can be made to Cancer Foundation for Saskatchewan for the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, Sask. Funeral Home Ross Funeral Service

123 - 4th Ave East

Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0

(306) 642-3373 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close