Edna Dorothy Bushell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Ross Payant Nursing Home. Edna is predeceased by her loving husband Cyril Bushell (April 4, 2019), her parents Hulda (Redlick) and August Drewitz, her mother and father-in-law Doris (Langdon) and George Bushell, sister and brother-in-law Sam and Elsie Berner, brother and sisters-in-law Art and Doreen Drewitz and Donna Drewitz, brother-in-law Tom Smith . Edna is survived and will be dearly missed by her children: Rod (Dayle) of Limerick, Don (Marlene) of Limerick and Arlene of Assiniboia; her grandchildren Jeff (Beth) of Limerick, Dallas (Genelle) of Moose Jaw, Calder (Nancy), Colby (Brittany) both of Saskatoon, Spencer (Corallee) and Lyndsey both of Assiniboia, and Kristen (Nathan) of Regina; and her great grandchildren; Quinton, Aubree, Sawyer, Cohen, Parker, Collyns, Hudson and Lakelyn, brother Norman Drewitz and sister-in-law Doreen Smith, numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Edna was born on April 4th, 1922 on a farm near McTaggart district. She attended school in Verwood. As a young women she loved playing ball and going to dances. She married Cyril Bushell on April 21, 1948 and lived in a little house surrounded by water - when dad left in the morning, Mom was alone on "Honeymoon Island". Dad said "No one could get her that way". In 1954 they moved to Grandpa Bushell's farm, where they lived until 1967 and then moved to Limerick, SK. Mom was very hard working and always had to be busy - on the farm she helped with raising cattle, pigs and chickens; shipping cream and raising their children. Baking, cooking and cleaning were always a top priority along with hairdressing for ladies in the community, gardening, embroidery, knitting, crochet, sewing (making new outfits or mending jeans for family) and reupholstering furniture. Mom also loved to play cards with family and friends. Her house was always open to anyone that popped and they always received a snack or a great meal - if you ever had a chance to have one of Mom's meals you were blessed. She was involved with the community - Lutheran and United church women's groups, Service Club, 49ers and helped with numerous wedding and baby showers. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She prepared all her children and grandchildren?s favorite meals when she knew they were coming for a visit. She loved spending time with them and listening to their stories. As you drove away both she and Dad would be waving out the kitchen window - tears in her eyes and in ours. All the family will miss Mom and Dad, but we hold a lifetime of wonderful memories that will always be cherished and are blessed to have had them. Funeral Service celebrating Edna's life was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Trinity United Church, Limerick, SK. Reverand Linda Tomlinson-Seebach officiated a beautiful service. A special tribute was shared by Colby Chubey. Pallbearers were her grandchildren. Interment took place after the service at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Donations in Edna's memory can be made to the Trinity United Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Expressions of sympathy for the Bushell Family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Published in Assiniboia Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020

