Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3173 Obituary

On February 9, 2020, Edna McKee, age 96, passed away at Grasslands Health Center, Rockglen, SK. Edna was born in Lipton, SK on December 20, 1923. She was the youngest of six children born to Karl and Julianna Panzer. Edna attended rural schools and then high school in Rockglen, SK. She received her teacher's certificate and taught school in Gladiola, Poplar Valley and Coal Creek, all in Saskatchewan. Edna married Donald McKee in 1948 and together they raised a family of five girls: Twyla, Gwen, Bonnie, Margaret and Patrice. Edna is predeceased by her husband Don and son-in-law Ed Mielke. She leaves behind five daughters and sons-in-law: Twyla Mielke, Gwen (Emil) Mielke, Bonnie (John) Liagridonis, Margaret McKee (Lavern Loucks) and Patrice (Greg) Quarrie, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and special friend and companion, Gilbert Chase. Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rockglen Community Hall, Rockglen, SK. Linda Kirby officiating. The Tribute was given by Edna's daughter Patrice. Urn Bearer was her grandson Tije Quarrie. Interment followed at the Rockglen Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy for the McKee family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020

