Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Robinson. View Sign

Edna Robinson Edna Robinson (nee: Ward), long-time resident of the Cardross, SK district, passed away on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Edna lived her life to the fullest for 100 years and 8 months. Edna embraced and celebrated those 100 years on her birthday, August 15th, 2018 with the gathering of five generations. She was predeceased by her husband, Lyle in 1984; her parents - father Sidney Ward, and her mother and stepfather Sarah and Charles McLeod; brothers: Lloyd and Luella, Barclay and Gertrude, Oscar and Adeline; Lyle's family who she loved as her own -- parents, William and Eva Robinson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Alida and Robert Noble, Gertrude and Barclay Ward, Evelyn and Sam Pickard, Oma and Jack Pickard, Waldo and Norma Robinson, Ronald Robinson, and Larry Robinson. Edna leaves many cherished memories to her family: daughter, Janeth and Gerald Muldoon; granddaughter, Sloane; grandson, Derrek and Stacey; great-granddaughter, Heather and Ryan; great-grandson, Ryan and Beth; great-great-grandson, Hunter; and most recently welcomed to our family, Emily and Kade; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Robinson and Zena Robinson; the Alberta Ward family; the Manitoba Robinson family; as well as many nieces and nephews, extending five generations. The Funeral Service was held on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Moose Jaw Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Luther officiated and interment has taken place at Rosedale Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Edna?s name may be made to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, 1-345 3rd Ave S, Saskatoon SK S7K 1M6 or to the Ross-Payant Centennial Nursing Home for the Family Room Project, Box 1120, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. James Murdock, Funeral Director 306-693-4550





Edna Robinson (nee: Ward), long-time resident of the Cardross, SK district, passed away on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Edna lived her life to the fullest for 100 years and 8 months. Edna embraced and celebrated those 100 years on her birthday, August 15th, 2018 with the gathering of five generations. She was predeceased by her husband, Lyle in 1984; her parents - father Sidney Ward, and her mother and stepfather Sarah and Charles McLeod; brothers: Lloyd and Luella, Barclay and Gertrude, Oscar and Adeline; Lyle's family who she loved as her own -- parents, William and Eva Robinson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Alida and Robert Noble, Gertrude and Barclay Ward, Evelyn and Sam Pickard, Oma and Jack Pickard, Waldo and Norma Robinson, Ronald Robinson, and Larry Robinson. Edna leaves many cherished memories to her family: daughter, Janeth and Gerald Muldoon; granddaughter, Sloane; grandson, Derrek and Stacey; great-granddaughter, Heather and Ryan; great-grandson, Ryan and Beth; great-great-grandson, Hunter; and most recently welcomed to our family, Emily and Kade; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Robinson and Zena Robinson; the Alberta Ward family; the Manitoba Robinson family; as well as many nieces and nephews, extending five generations. The Funeral Service was held on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Moose Jaw Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Luther officiated and interment has taken place at Rosedale Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Edna?s name may be made to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, 1-345 3rd Ave S, Saskatoon SK S7K 1M6 or to the Ross-Payant Centennial Nursing Home for the Family Room Project, Box 1120, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. James Murdock, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Moose Jaw Funeral Home

268 Mulberry Lane

Moose Jaw , SK S6J 1N1

(306) 693-4550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Assiniboia Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close