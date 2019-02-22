Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Burgess. View Sign

Edward Burgess Edward Fergus Burgess, life-long rancher in the Big Muddy Valley, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 96 years. Edward was born in Tilbury, Ontario, the second son of Richard F. Burgess and Dora (nee Dawson) Burgess. He was predeceased by his parents, wife of 67 years, Ferne, brother Raymond (Isabelle), sister Marion, Ferne's brother JC Alton, and Raymond's son Ken. His dad always wanted to own a ranch in the west and purchased one in 1937. In 1947, Edward married Ferne Alton and they drove out west on their honeymoon (which they never did finish until their 25th Anniversary.) They lived at the Whitten ranch (now Big Beaver Grazing Coop) with John Schmidt their first winter in Saskatchewan. Eventually they settled on the Circle Y Ranch - which we always called the Wright ranch - the last name of the former owner. Edward loved the ranch, living there for 71 years and 6 weeks. During some of those years he spent a few weeks of the winter in Moose Jaw, where Ferne and the kids, Barbara Anne and Michael, lived while they attended school. He was the first commuter in Saskatchewan, driving from the ranch to Moose Jaw for many weekends. He loved the ranch, except for the 52 Shetland ponies his father had acquired. Edward did love horses. He purchased a registered quarter horse stallion from Alberta and then bought 4 registered mares at a sale in Moose Jaw. He also had some grade mares. One of his favourites was a gelding Cut-Up. Another favourite purebred horse was Que T Chinquapin, a fast walking buckskin gelding he raised. Besides raising registered quarter horses and buying calves to grass, he was involved with the establishment of Minton, Coronach and Wood Mountain cattle auctions. They also did the books for those sales. Edward attended cattle sales in Mankota, Arcola, Moose Jaw, Wood Mountain, Assiniboia, and Walsh and Brooks, Alberta. Some of the Brooks cattle were shipped to Iowa and some to the ranch. Edward was one of the first ranchers to ship cattle by semi to Winnipeg in 1954 and the last to ship cattle east by train in the 80's. He loaded the cattle on trucks in Big Beaver and hauled them to Assiniboia to be loaded on the train as Big Beaver no longer had a train. Edward was a member of the Saskatchewan Stockgrowers Association. He was elected a director for a few terms as well. He won the SSGA membership sales contest in 1975 and was awarded a saddle for most memberships sold. He never did ride on the saddle, and it has been on a horse only once. Edward and Pete Perrin were sent to Ottawa by Elmer Jahnke to the Federation of Agriculture meetings in the late '60's/early '70's to help ensure an open free trade in cattle, working to prevent marketing boards. Edward was on the United Church board in Big Beaver and sang in the church choir. The hymn How Great Thou Art sung by George Beverly Shea was a favourite, and he also liked Ray Price music. He was reeve of the R.M. of Happy Valley for a few years and involved with the Big Muddy Tours. He enjoyed curling in Big Beaver as well as in Moose Jaw. Edward has written in a diary for probably 45 years, and there is much history recorded in those books. He was able to settle many arguments as to when events happened. He enjoyed looking back on the funny little stories, quite often about something the grandchildren had said or done. In 2012, the family celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Circle Y ranch - it was a perfect excuse to have a 90th birthday party for Edward. He was thrilled to visit with people from near and far away who came to help celebrate these milestones. He cared for the environment. He didn't over-graze his pastures and he recycled almost to a fault. In 2014, Edward was very proud that Michael and Tammy were TESA award winners for Saskatchewan, and that they traveled to PEI for the national competition. Edward was a modest man - he would want us to remember him for his character rather than his accomplishments. He was very patient - he taught BA correspondence for kindergarten and grade one. He was proud of the fact that he taught many people how to pre-sort cattle. Edward had a strong faith in God and was ethical - he wouldn't trade a vehicle off if there was something wrong with it, as he didn't want someone else to purchase a defective vehicle. He wanted his kids to ride grade horses in 4-H, as the other kids didn't have registered horses. He was respectful of people and treated them fairly. One man that grew up north of Big Beaver said he remembered and appreciated that he always spoke to him and called him by name. He never forgot that, and he hadn't seen him in 45-50 years. Edward had an excellent memory till the end. He remembered many of the horses raised on the ranch, every ranch hand and a story about their time working on the ranch, cars that he drove, things he liked about them, and things he didn't. Edward was amazed with Face Timing technology and enjoyed seeing his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others. He saw many changes in technology, from a haywire phone line to pictures coming through the internet, and from a radio operated by a large battery in the corner of the old house, to snowy black and white TV reception, to clear as a bell satellite reception on a coloured TV. Edward was wise, friendly and kind, his family was blessed to have such a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was a great example to all. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends. Edward is survived by daughter Barbara Anne (Harvey) Mills, granddaughter Daranne (Greg) Harris & son Spencer of Calgary, AB, grandson Christopher (Ashley) Mills & their sons Harvey & Ryder of Houston, Texas; son Michael (Tammy) Burgess, granddaughter Tiffany (Kent) Cameron & their children Colt & Baylee of Virden, MB, granddaughter Britt Burgess of Big Beaver, SK, and grandson Lane (Kendra) Burgess of Minton, SK. Edward is also survived by his nephews Dick Burgess, Andrew McLaurin & Wayne Alton; niece Gayle Alton; sister-in-law Kathleen Alton; & many special friends who he kept in contact with by phone until his stroke in July. There will be a celebration of Edward's life in the spring when the grass greens up, and as per Edward and Ferne's wishes they will be interred together under the large tree on the right-hand side of the lane just as it climbs the rise.







