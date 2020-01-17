Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Oncescu. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Elaine Oncescu Elaine Juliette Oncescu, nee Larson, age 99, of Assiniboia, SK passed away on December 30, 2019 at Ross Payant Centennial Home. Elaine was born in Willmar, Minnesota to Julius and Emma Larson on March 6, 1920. She married Eric Berggren on March 9, 1942 in Assiniboia. After Eric's passing she married John Oncescu on March 25, 2000. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband - Eric Berggren, grandson - Phillip Berggren, and brothers Kenneth, Ardell, Conrad, Vernon and sister, Dolores Patterson. She is survived by her husband, John J. Oncescu, her brother Herbert Larson and her children: Randal (Peggie) Berggren, David (Diane) Berggren, Daryl (Donna) Berggren, Kathryn (Joseph) Blayone and Ross (Shirley) Berggren. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine's family moved from Minnesota to Canada when she was 7 years old. She attended Moose Pond School to Grade 10, took her Grade 11 in Verwood and Grade 12 in Readlyn. She received her teacher's certificate at the Moose Jaw Normal School and taught for about a year before marrying Eric and started raising a family. During Eric's time in the army Elaine and Randal stayed with her parents. Eric's work then took them to Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Flin Flon, Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatoon and Regina before retiring in Assiniboia. Throughout her travels, Elaine was always able to make good friends. Elaine had a great love of all types of music and played in a band with Eric and John entertaining at the Prairie Villa and the Ross Payant Nursing Home. She was also a great homemaker and loved to knit and sew. The Funeral Service was held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Ross Funeral Chapel. Pastor Nick Franks officiating. Pallbearers were Elaine's grandsons: Trevor Berggren, Colin Berggren, Stephen Blayone, Curtis Blayone, Tyler Rochelle and John Berggren. Interment in the Verwood Cemetery. Donations in Memory of Elaine may be given to the Assiniboia Food Bank. The family of Elaine wishes to extend sincere thanks to the attending doctors and staff of Ross Payant Nursing Home for the care she received. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







