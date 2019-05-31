Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Silzer. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Ella Linda Silzer (nee Pantel) Ella Silzer passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on May 20, 2019 at the age of 99, at Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, SK. Beloved mother of Joyce, grandmother of Jason (Kim) Fenske, of Medicine Hat and Susanna Fenske of Mossbank, Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews that held a special place in both Ella and Martin's hearts as well as the many children whom Ella and Martin cared for over the years. Ella married her pre-war sweetheart, Martin Silzer in 1946. They farmed in the Ardill district and Ella was also assistant postmistress. In 1966, they moved to Mossbank where she was very active in the Royal Purple, Red Cross, church, gardening and community. Ella also enjoyed crafts and sewing. Caring for children was her constant. Ella was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Caroline Pantel, her husband, Martin Carl Silzer in 2002, her sister Danaida (Ewald) Arndt, brothers: Ewald (Lucy), Paul (Amelia), William (Anne) and Edmund (Gerde). Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Mossbank, SK. Pastor Bob Langdon officiating. Interment in the Mossbank Cemetery with fellowship to follow at the Mossbank Community Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







