Ellen Booth
Ellen Booth On August 8, 2020 at the age of 91 years, Ellen Booth passed away in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. Ellen was born in March of 1929 to Dave and Muriel Carnie. She grew up east of Assiniboia and attended school in the Zenith and Davyroyd school districts. She spent much of her life living on the farm while growing up and while raising her family of three children before she moved into the town of Assiniboia. Ellen was a very social person and she loved dancing, golfing, curling, and playing cards. She was involved with the community and volunteered with the Pioneer Lodge Auxiliary, with the Entertainers as well as with the United Church and the Community choirs. Ellen loved sewing, crocheting, watching baseball and being with her family. She enjoyed travelling, planning and hosting family events. Ellen was predeceased by husbands, George Lucas, Oswald Booth, Ab Arnold, son Brad Booth, brother Maurice Carnie. Ellen is survived by two daughters Roberta (Grant) Blackwell and Heather (Wayne) Shurniak and by Hali Booth; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three step granddaughters and their families. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Carnie and Jeanette Lucas, brother-in-law Del Booth, nieces and nephews, Ab's daughters Diane, Debbie, Brenda and their families. Reverend Janelle Shaw led the private family funeral service that was held August 13, 2020. Donations in memory of Ellen may be made to St. Paul's United Church Memorial Fund, Box 567, Assiniboia S0H 0B0. Please join in remembering Ellen by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.




Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Service
123 - 4th Ave East
Assiniboia, SK S0H0B0
3066423373
