Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3173 Obituary

Ellen King (Walker) Ellen was born in the Regina General Hospital, Regina Saskatchewan on May 1, 1922. She was the fourth child born to John and Beatrice Walker. Ellen lived in Regina until 1928 when the family moved to farm in the Big Beaver District and she attended Strawberry Coulee School. It was a two-mile walk through the hills and coulees; there were lots of wild fruits and berries to eat along the way and in winter there were frozen rose hips which were so delicious! In 1932, after her father's death, the family moved back to Regina for one year, but returned to the farm in 1933. After Ellen finished school she worked at various places for $5 a month. Her first job was at her sister's place, Ethel and her husband Everett Skogstad. She also worked for the Shain's, Meston's, Warken's and finally at the Bonner ranch. When WWII began, she received a letter to work at a munitions factory. She did not want to work there, so in April 1942 she went to Regina and enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force. She started in Yorkton in General Duty making 95 cents a day. She decided to remuster and trained to become a cook, which she greatly enjoyed. By the time she finished her service, she had been promoted to 1st Class Cook and earned $1.95 a day! She felt rich! She served at many bases across Canada, finishing up in Winnipeg. On November 3rd, 1945, she married Walter King, also from the Big Beaver District. However, she had to return to Winnipeg after the wedding as she didn't receive her discharge until December 20, 1945. In the spring they moved to their own farm in Big Beaver District. There she raised chickens and always had a big garden. There was no electricity, so everything had to be canned and the meat was stored outside in a heavy box de in the winter. Here they started their family, welcoming Steven in the winter of 1946, Stanley in 1948 and Kathleen in 1954. They moved to farm in Bengough in 1967 and lived there until they moved to town in 2005. Ellen loved her family, loved cooking and loved working hard in her yard and garden. Both Walter and Ellen loved farming and their animals. Ellen was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July, 1990, and remained faithful until her death. Ellen passed away in the Bengough Health Centre on February 28th, 2020 at the age of 97, with her children by her side. We all have wonderful memories of her, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great- grandmother, Sister and Aunt and will be greatly missed by her family. Ellen was predeceased by her husband Walter King, father John Walker, mother Beatrice Ellen Walker (nee Lewis), sisters Nellie Walker, Ethel Skogstad, Florence Morrow, and brother Stanley Walker. She is survived by sons Steven (Sue) King of Bengough, Stanley (Peggy) King of Logan Lake, BC; daughter Kathleen (Jack) Naharney of Hafford, SK; sister Muriel Lee (nee Walker) of Bengough, SK; five grandchildren: Diane (Duane) Ehrhardt, Candace (Sheldon) Sheremeta, Corrine Bot, Wayne King and Tanya King; six great-grandchildren: Kaitlin and Tyler Ehrhardt, Torrie and Baylee Bittner, Reegan and Addison Bot and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service was held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Bengough, SK. Speaker was Randy Johnson. A private family Interment will take place at a later date. Following the Service, fellowship and lunch was shared at the Bengough Community Centre. Donations in memory of Ellen may be made to the Bengough Community Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







