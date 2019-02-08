Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Cozma. View Sign

Elsie Cozma Elsie Cozma, age 81, of Moose Jaw, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital. Elsie was born in the Kayville District to Ted and Lena Ignatescu. She met Nick Cozma and they were married in 1954. They raised four sons and farmed in the Kayville District until they retired to Moose Jaw in 1993. Elsie is predeceased by her parents; husband of 52 years, Nick; son Dale and sister Janet. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her family for her ability to find humour during adversity; son Brian (Cathy) of Tuxford, Stanley (Shirley) of Regina, Randy Blair (Karen) of Regina; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren; brother Bill; sisters Dora and Marie and special friend Mary. The family would like to thank Dr. A.J. VanHeerden and staff at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital for their compassionate care of our mother. A Celebration of Elsie's life will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at W. J. Jones Chapel, 106 Athabasca St. E., Moose Jaw. Della Ferguson will officiate. Interment will take place at Rosedale Cemetery. For those so wishing memorial donations may be made to STARS Air Ambulance. In living memory of Elsie, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website:







