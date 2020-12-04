Elsie Knoss of Rockglen, SK passed away November 10, 2020 at age 85. Predeceased by husband Herschel, son David; sister Isabell Schmidt; brothers Victor and Elmer Hansen. Survived by son Wade (Vonnie) and children Rian, Clayton, Leelan and Talain and their families; daughter-in-law Gayle Knoss and children Davis, Travis, Royce, Trent, Delwyn and their families. Private graveside service was held November 14, 2020 at the Rockglen Cemetery, Rockglen, SK. Elsie Nannie Hansen was born on the farm to loving parents, Karl and Jean who were of Danish and Irish descent, on March 17, 1935. It must have created excitement to have a daughter born on St. Patrick's Day! She was the youngest of four children following Isabell, Elmer and Victor. As a child, she attended Wheat Bench and Hope Valley schools, and did exceptionally well. She had fond memories of life on the farm, playing with her siblings, cousins, and friends. In 1953, Elsie married Herschel Knoss, and moved to their newly purchased farm, 4 1/2 miles south of Rockglen. During this time, she acquired many skills that carried her throughout her married life. She excelled in cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting and gardening as well as playing a vital part in the day-to-day farm operation. They had two sons. Wade born in 1960 and David born in 1962. Elsie was a wonderful and devoted mom, and it was one of her most fulfilling roles. 1983 was a busy year. Herschel and Elsie moved into Rockglen. Wade married Vonnie Krall and David married Gayle Schafer. The nine grandchildren that followed brought her tremendous joy. Our earliest memories of Grandma included trips to the field, sleepovers, or what the boys called, their "day off", cooking and baking, and running off many pots of soup or stew. As we grew, there was always a picture to document all our achievements, no matter the size. Elsie played an important role in many people's lives. She was a loving, nonjudgmental, kind and thoughtful lady. Regardless of the time of day, her door was always open for family and friends to sit and visit, eat and laugh, and coffee was always on. She will be missed by all who knew her. We will always remember her for waving as we left, so... it is not for long, but bye for now.