Obituary

Emerson Lethbridge, longtime resident of the Limerick district of Saskatchewan, passed away March 3, 2020 at the Lafleche & District Health Centre, at age 92. Emerson was born on January 14, 1928 in Limerick, SK. He was the eldest child of Thomas and Margaret (Schobert) Lethbridge. Emerson attended school at Hewson. In 1945, he went to work for the Schobert family for three years, he then worked for Charlie Free and Earl Gieg. In 1947, Emerson combined in the United States with Henry Wheeler and Harold Langman. In the winter of 1948, he worked for William Walker. In 1949 he bought a quarter section from the Zimmeran Estate and rented a half section across the road, from William Butler of Assiniboia. In 1950 Emerson moved a house from Verwood to his quarter section. Emerson was a member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows and was on the Limerick Housing Authority. On July 26, 1950 Emerson married Beatrice Irvin in Viceroy, SK and they resided in the Limerick district. Emerson was hard working. Always lending a helping hand to whomever was in need. Family gatherings were always important and usually involved a turkey meal or Sunday pancake breakfast. Emerson remained on the farm until October 2018, when he moved to the Lafleche & District Health Center, at the age of 90. During his stay at the health center, he enjoyed his times returning to the farm for family gatherings. Emerson will be greatly missed by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife, Beatrice (nee Irvin) in 2007, son-in-law Con Bancescu, sisters Florence (Bonner) Ingram and Edith Lethbridge, sisters-in-law Marion (John) Yorga and Margaret (Cliff) Neff, Emerson is survived by five children: Ron, Larry (Cindy) and their sons Tyler (Jody) - Emry and Macy and Evan (Val) - Keegan, Laura Lethbridge and her sons Curt (Joelle) - Lincoln and Sawyer and Brad (Kari), Maureen (Bob) Bonneau and sons Garret and Brandon and Tracy (Lynn) and their sons Dexter and Darnell; siblings: Don (Rosalie) Lethbridge, Helen (Doug) Coubrough, Barbara (LaRoy) Norgaard, Wes (Elsie) Lethbridge, Warren (Jean) Lethbridge, Fay (Larry) Kraus as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Keeping with Emerson's request, a private family Celebration of Life will be held. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

