Emma M. Volke Emma died peacefully, at her home in Bengough, SK on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born February 17, 1934 on the family farm northeast of Big Beaver, Sask. She attended Beaver Creek, Bengough and Big Beaver Schools. She worked at hospitals in Weyburn then Bengough. She married Frank Volke in 1952 and they spent 55 devoted years together. Emma is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Anna, her husband Frank (February 12, 2008), her siblings: Hedwig Anderson, Fred Lichter, Alphonse Lichter, and George Lichter. Emma is mourned by her five loving children; Richard (Debbie) Volke; Pauline (Larry) Ager and their family: Christy Ager, Kari (Kirk) Ashworth - Hailey, Mattea; Sandra (Kelly) Rebrinsky and their family: Morgan Rebrinsky (Renita Hoskins), Delaney (Stephen) Paslawski, Chelsea (Blake) Burnett - Bly, Jaxton, Jase, Bodi; Melvin (Patricia) and their family: Milena (Colin) Wood, Ana Valeria (Michael) Stell, Juliet; Warren (Claudia) Volke and their family: Addriana (Tyler) Bayn, Cole Volke, Rainier Volke, one sister Elsie Alexander, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emma had a deep love for her God, Jehovah, to whom she dedicated her life and was baptized on April 20, 1957. She had a strong hope and faith in the Bible's promise of a resurrection and living forever on a paradise earth brought about by God's Kingdom. - Daniel 2:44. Memorial Service for Emma was held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Bengough Community Hall with son, Melvin speaking. Interment at the Big Beaver Cemetery was held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:30 am with sons, Richard and Warren speaking. Expressions of sympathy for the Volke family may be shared at







