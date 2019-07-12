Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Dean. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Ernest "Merle" Dean Ernest "Merle" Dean passed away peacefully on June 22nd, 2019 at the Assiniboia Union Hospital with family by his side. Merle was predeceased by his wife Edna (1985), daughters Marlene (1956), Judy (1972) and son Marlowe (1995), son-in-law Rex Millett (2007), his sisters Blanche, Phyilis, Irma and brother Redge. Merle is survived by his children: Kenneth (Gloria), Larry (Sharon), Lynda, Wanda (Hal Pennington), Heather, Beverley (Rob Greensides), Barbara (Dale Hancock); grandchildren: Corinna (Todd Wiome), Cindy (Mike Muzylowski), Chad Gledson, Cory (Marie), Justin (Trina Pennington), Jared Delorme, Alyssa (Marshall Willis); ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, brother Stan (June), numerous nieces and nephews. Merle was born on December 16th, 1925 in Readlyn, Saskatchewan to Egbert and Charlotte Dean. Merle was the youngest of six children. In 1952, Merle began his career at CP Rail. He worked there as a mechanical supervisor for 30 years before his retirement. When Merle was still in Readlyn he met the love of his life Edna Pearl Howe. They were married on April 12th , 1946. Together Merle and Edna had ten children. After Merle retired in 1987, he filled his time with building and working on his train set. He also took his motor home and boat to Buffalo Pound and spent the summers there. Merle enjoyed spending time with his family especially "Friday night suppers". Merle had a great sense of humour whether it was bugging the girls at the pharmacy, doctor's office, bank, town hall or waitresses at the restaurant he always had people laughing with his witty remarks or jokes. Merle's Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held Saturday June 29th , 2019 at the Alliance Church, Assiniboia, SK officiated by Pastor Greg Dermody. The tribute was given by granddaughter Alyssa Willis. Pallbearers were: Jared Delorme, Justin Pennington, Cory Dean, Chad Gledson, Bob Hoath, and Marshall Willis. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations may be made in Merle's name to the Assiniboia Union Hospital Auxiliary for the Palliative Care suite. Expressions of sympathy for the Dean family may be shared at







