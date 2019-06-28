Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Klein. View Sign Service Information W.J. Jones & Son Limited 106 Athabasca Street East Moose Jaw , SK S6H 0L4 (306)-693-4644 Obituary

Ernest Rudolf Klein June 9, 1930 -- June 12, 2019 Ernie passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on June 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Ernest was born on the family homestead in Wideview District, twenty-two miles south of Mankota, Saskatchewan, to Ferdinand and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Klein. He was the oldest of five children. He attended Alloa School, Concordia College in Edmonton for the 1946-47 school year and finished school in Mankota. After finishing high school, he joined the Bank of Toronto in Meyronne, Saskatchewan August 1, 1949. He stayed with the bank his whole career, working at different positions within the bank until becoming a branch manager working in Preeceville, Transcona, Montmartre, Glenavon, Teulon, Birch River, Benito, Birch River, Lafleche and Bredenbury. Ernest retired from the bank in January of 1987, choosing Moose Jaw as his home so that he could be close to his homestead, brothers and his parents in law. While in Preecville, he met his wife of almost 65 years. Ernest married Thora Steiestol September 15, 1954. Their first home, which Ernie had furnished and set up in anticipation of their future together, was in Glenavon. He was predeceased by brothers, Harold, Wilfred and Mervin; sister Elsie; brothers-in-law Odd and Jostein; sister in law Signe Kwasnica; son in law, Kevin Misfeldt and a granddaughter Karena Misfeldt. Ernest will lovingly be remembered by his wife Thora; children Aaron (Susan) Klein, Carol Klein, Tarena Misfeldt, Kirsten (Brad) MacDonald and Signe (Ulises) Klein-Garcia; twelve grandchildren whom he extremely enjoyed and loved deeply: Lance (Lynette) Robinson, Jason (Amanda) Robinson, Brent Kevinsen, Kristy Binkley, Jostein (Kelsey) Kevinsen, Sarah (Patrick) Wilhelm, Denise Klein, Alexandra Klein, Megan MacDonald, Katherine MacDonald, Erik Garcia and Aleks Garcia; nine great grandchildren whom always put a twinkle in his eye when they visited: Aiden Robinson, Genevieve Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Maria Binkley, Charlotte Robinson, Kaiser Wilhelm, Natalie Binkley, Neko Kevinsen and Olivia Wilhelm, as well as numerous extended family and friends. A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parkview Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bob Langdon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Ernest's name to The Kinsmen TeleMiracle Foundation 2217C Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6A8. In living memory of a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website:







