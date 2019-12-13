Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Padfield. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Ethel passed away November 28, 2019, in the Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital, Moose Jaw, SK at the age of 86 years. Ethel is survived by her four children: Trina McCormick, her husband Bill and sons Clinton (Lindsay) Templeton and Montana Templeton; Randy, his wife Colleen and son Blake (Julie) and their son Harrison; Tim, his wife Tracey and daughters Carmen (AJ) and their sons Parker and Ethan, Laura (Josh) and their son Jackson and daughter Austyn, Nikki (Cody); Sheldon, his wife Melanie and their children Kelly (Sunni) and their children Madison, Payten and Daxton, Brianna, Christina (Richard) and Raylena. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Jo Prentice and Florence Padfield, and several nieces and nephews. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, parents Fred and Victoria Prentice, brothers Earl and Wilfred and sisters Gladys Ostapovich, Beatrice Fredrickson, Penny Kliem, and Coralie Probert. She was also predeceased by two infant daughters, granddaughter Jenna Padfield and grandson Matt Padfield. Ethel was born November 17, 1933, on the Prentice Family Farm, Assiniboia, where she grew up and attended Kea School, and Assiniboia High School. She furthered her education at Normal School in Moose Jaw, where she became a teacher. She taught at both Maymont and Davyroyd Schools. It was while she was teaching at Davyroyd, she met, the love of her life, her husband Gordon. They were married in 1953. Ethel enjoyed farm life, especially working outside alongside Gordon. She loved animals, in particular dogs and horses. Over the years she drove school bus, and worked in the hospital kitchen in Assiniboia. For several years, she volunteered at Providence Place. She enjoyed participating in community events and belonging to the Davyroyd Ladies Club. She loved square dancing, travelling, playing cards, and puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She told anyone who would listen that we were her world. Her every word and action convinced us it was true. Funeral Service was held at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Les Wilcock presided. Tributes were given by Ethel's grandchildren Laura Slack and Blake Padfield. Pallbearers were Clinton Templeton, Montana Templeton, Blake Padfield, Kelly Padfield, AJ Eisnor and Josh Slack. Interment followed at the Davyroyd Cemetery, Davyroyd, SK. Donations in Memory may be made to the Davyroyd Community Club for maintenance of the school and cemetery. Expressions of sympathy for the Padfield family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019

