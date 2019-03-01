Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Oancia. View Sign

Eugenia (Pana) Oancia August 18, 1925 -- February 17, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt, Cousin and friend, Eugenia (Genie to most). She was born on August 18, 1925 on the farm near Wood Mountain. She is predeceased by her parents Vasile and Florea Pana; son-in-law David Lee; brother John (Mary) Pana; sisters Aurelia (Conrad) Istrati and Fanny (George) Chiro; and brother George Pana. Genie is survived by her daughter Caron Lee; grandsons Jarrett Rusnak and Jeremy Lee; great-grand daughter Jasmine Rusnak; sisters Victoria MacIntosh, and Anna Woods; brothers Nick (Lucille) Pana, Peter and Billie (Mimi) Pana; sister-in-law Helen Hysiuck, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Genie attended school in Wood Mountain then moved to Assiniboia where she worked until she married John Oancia on November 5, 1944. They lived on the farm near Stonehenge. They had one daughter Caron. Both John and Genie were active in the community with the building of the curling rink and other community functions. In 1960 John and Genie moved to Assiniboia where Genie worked at the Co-op grocery store and later as a dental assistant for Dr. Rod Taillon. She was actively involved with the Royal Purple, and loved curling and watching baseball. She loved playing cards. She was a fantastic seamstress and knitter. John passed away in 1980 and she married John?s long time school friend, Leo Suchiu in 2004. She adored her step-family, Ed & Kathy Suchiu, Jason & Mari Suchiu, Lee & Michelle Suchiu and Tracie Suchiu-Delaurier. Genie's family was everything to her and she will be missed. A Funeral Service was held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 2005 Edgar Street, Regina, SK on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Father Cristian Frunzulica officiating. An Interment was held at the Mount Hope Assiniboia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make tax deductable donations in Eugenia's memory to St. George Orthodox Cathedral. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit:





