Evelyn Okraincee June 19, 1950 - March 5, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evelyn Okraincee on March 5, 2020 at age 69. Predeceased by her parents, Pearl and Armstead Harden, brother Joe Harden, sister Roberta (Ken) Frazer and ex-mother-in-law Annie Cozak, Evelyn will be deeply missed by husband Tony Okraincee, son Clint (Roxanne) Cozak, grandchildren: Dakoda, Cashton and Colter Cozak and Kacie; siblings: siblings Archie (Barb) Harden, Laura (Johnny) Waronek, Lillian (Clemence) Loy, Addaline (Leo) Dumelie, David (Linda) Harden as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Evelyn (Harden) was born June 19, 1950 in Moose Jaw, SK. She spent the first years of her life on her parents' ranch, near Killdeer, SK. Sadly, when Evy was ten years old, her mother passed away. At that point, she went to live with her sister Roberta (Ken) Frazer. Later, she would live with her sister Laura (Johnny) Waronek, but eventually returned home to live with her dad and brother Joe. She lived there until she completed her schooling. Evelyn married my dad, Lenard Cozak in 1973. Evelyn and Lenard divorced. In 2001, she married Tony Okaincee. Evy loved being in the garden, planting vegetables and flowers. She loved horses and checking cows - watching the calves play in the pasture and helping out on the Cozak farm. She enjoyed being in the kitchen - baking bread and buns. Evy made the best cinnamon buns! Cards were another favourite pastime for her - games like T-off and crib. Evy also enjoyed playing horseshoes and teaching the game to her grandchildren. Most of all, Evelyn loved being with family. She adored her grandchildren and loved getting together with her sisters and brothers and the entire Harden Gang for dancing and the Harden family reunions. Celebration of Evelyn's life was held Saturday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Prince of Wales Cultural Center auditorium, Assiniboia, SK with Heath Jordison speaker. Urn bearer was her husband Tony. Tribute was given by her son Clint. Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to the Wood Mountain Horticultural Society or the Wood Mountain Regional Park. Interment at the Killdeer Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK




Published in Assiniboia Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
