Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Roszell. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Evelyn Roszell Evelyn Jane Roszell of Assiniboia, Saskatchewan passed away February 12, 2020 at the Ross Payant Nursing Home at the age of 87 years. Evelyn was born November 25, 1932 in Assiniboia, SK. She grew up on the farm in the Ormiston / Crane Valley area where she remembered having lots of fun and many wonderful friends. She took her schooling at Weanus and Readlyn. Evelyn married Raymond Mithaug and had two sons Keith and Mike. They later divorced. Evelyn worked at several cafes in Assiniboia. In 1964 Evelyn married Gary Roszell and lived in Moose Jaw. They had two children Kevin and Colleen. The family moved to Mitchelton in 1966. She loved to cook big meals and did lots of baking. In 1976 they moved to Melaval then to Willow Bunch in 1985, settling in Assiniboia in 1994. Evelyn volunteered for 55 Club driving taxi. She received the volunteer award in 2004, driving the taxi for 16 years. Evelyn moved to Prairie Villa then Ross Payant Nursing Home in 2017. Evelyn loved the get-togethers with family and friends. Predeceased by her first husband Raymond Mithaug, son Mike Roszell and his wife Lynda Endicott, parents Clarence and Inga Nelson, sister Elda (Dick) Fayant, brothers: Percy (Laura) Nelson, Ernest (Roselda) Nelson, Cecil (Jenny) Nelson, and Floyd Nelson; Gary's siblings: Lyle (Anne) Roszell, Russell (Pansy) Roszell, Don Drysdale, Melvin (Elaine) (Dorothy) Roszell, and Eileen Roszell, Evelyn is survived by her husband Gary, children: Keith, Kevin (Joy), Colleen (Mike) Schuweiler, grandchildren: Lisa Conway, Janell Roszell, Travis Gyman, Nicole Krusky, Stephen, Trevor and Terrence Schuweiler; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; in-laws: Joyce Nelson, Irene Letness, Doug (Lorraine) Roszell, Mona Drysdale, Terry Roszell and Norris (Diane) Roszell as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Mona Ludke presided. Dave Sheldon performed musical tributes. Evelyn's daughter Colleen was urn bearer. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to ALS Saskatchewan. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at







Evelyn Jane Roszell of Assiniboia, Saskatchewan passed away February 12, 2020 at the Ross Payant Nursing Home at the age of 87 years. Evelyn was born November 25, 1932 in Assiniboia, SK. She grew up on the farm in the Ormiston / Crane Valley area where she remembered having lots of fun and many wonderful friends. She took her schooling at Weanus and Readlyn. Evelyn married Raymond Mithaug and had two sons Keith and Mike. They later divorced. Evelyn worked at several cafes in Assiniboia. In 1964 Evelyn married Gary Roszell and lived in Moose Jaw. They had two children Kevin and Colleen. The family moved to Mitchelton in 1966. She loved to cook big meals and did lots of baking. In 1976 they moved to Melaval then to Willow Bunch in 1985, settling in Assiniboia in 1994. Evelyn volunteered for 55 Club driving taxi. She received the volunteer award in 2004, driving the taxi for 16 years. Evelyn moved to Prairie Villa then Ross Payant Nursing Home in 2017. Evelyn loved the get-togethers with family and friends. Predeceased by her first husband Raymond Mithaug, son Mike Roszell and his wife Lynda Endicott, parents Clarence and Inga Nelson, sister Elda (Dick) Fayant, brothers: Percy (Laura) Nelson, Ernest (Roselda) Nelson, Cecil (Jenny) Nelson, and Floyd Nelson; Gary's siblings: Lyle (Anne) Roszell, Russell (Pansy) Roszell, Don Drysdale, Melvin (Elaine) (Dorothy) Roszell, and Eileen Roszell, Evelyn is survived by her husband Gary, children: Keith, Kevin (Joy), Colleen (Mike) Schuweiler, grandchildren: Lisa Conway, Janell Roszell, Travis Gyman, Nicole Krusky, Stephen, Trevor and Terrence Schuweiler; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; in-laws: Joyce Nelson, Irene Letness, Doug (Lorraine) Roszell, Mona Drysdale, Terry Roszell and Norris (Diane) Roszell as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Mona Ludke presided. Dave Sheldon performed musical tributes. Evelyn's daughter Colleen was urn bearer. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to ALS Saskatchewan. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close