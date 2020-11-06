Florence Haiseldene Padfield
1925 - 2020 Florence peacefully left this life as she lived it: with her family gathered around her on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Douglas Padfield (1990); parents Herbert and Catherine Message (nee Alexander); sister Isabelle (Leroy) Moats and brother James Message. Florence is survived by her children Hazel, Heather, Don, Cheryl (Larry) and Chuck (Mel); grandchildren April (June), Steve, Jerrad (Emily), Tenille, Jason (Kristie), Ashley (Braden), Trevor, Carson and Braydon; great-grandchildren AJ, Charlotte, Violet, Jade and Olivia; sister-in-law Florence Message; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was born in 1925 on the family farm in Dirt Hills, SK (near Ormiston). After finishing Grade 12, she attended Normal School in Regina and then began teaching in one-room schools in Tuxford, Crestwyne and Currie. She eventually moved to teach in Davyroyd and to be with the love of her life, Douglas Padfield. They married in 1953. Florence and Douglas raised five children on the family farm. After her children became adults, she took a Geriatric Aide course and worked at the Ross Payant Nursing Home in Assiniboia until she retired at the age of 65. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting. Mom was always an adventurer and never afraid to try something new: traveling with family on trips, downhill skiing, hiking mountains and traveling to different countries into her late 80's. Fifteen years ago, Mom accepted her Alzheimer diagnosis with dignity, faith, grace and trust. She moved from Assiniboia to a Regina apartment for five years; then as the disease progressed, she moved to her daughter Hazel's home for eight years; and lastly lived almost three years at Santa Maria. Mom returned to Hazel's home to be surrounded and cared for by her family as she passed into the next life. A Family Graveside Service has been held at Davyroyd. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Santa Maria as well as the caring staff at the Pasqua Hospital and Palliative Home Care. Special thanks to John and Janet Robinson. Donations, in memorial, may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Online messages of condolence may be left at www.paragonfuneralservices.com.