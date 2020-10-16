Gary Orland Roszell
Gary Orland Roszell passed away on September 27, 2020 at the Assiniboia Union Hospital at the age of 86. Gary was born December 4, 1933 on the homestead at Congress, SK. With six brothers and two sisters, Gary was one of nine children of William and Edith (Hillmer) Roszell. He had lots of fun growing up in the Congress area on the farm and had many wonderful friends. Garry took his schooling in Congress. When Gary was 14 years old, his dad passed away after having a heart attack. After passing grade ten, he quit school to help out on the farm. Gary started working on CPR when he was 16. He worked on the section gang for ten years and the welding gang for five years. In 1964, Gary married Evelyn Nelson. They lived in Moose Jaw and had four children: Keith, Mike, Kevin and Colleen. Gary started working for Sask. Wheat Pool in 1966 as a helper in Hodgeville. He was only there three months when he was promoted to Elevator Agent in Mitchellton. They moved to Melaval in 1976 and Gary operated four elevators there. In 1985, they moved to Willow Bunch. He retired from Sask. Wheat Pool in 1995. Gary also sold Coop Hail Insurance for 50 years. Gary and Evelyn settled in Assiniboia after retirement. Gary loved his garden and had several at one time. Gary volunteered for 55 Club driving taxi for 23 years. Gary was very sociable, loved gathering with family and friends, and loved to share his jokes. Gary was known for his love of his favorite game, cribbage, which he played almost daily at the Club 55. Gary moved into the Prairie Villa in 2018 after some health issues. Gary was predeceased by his wife Evelyn of 56 years; son Mike Roszell (Lynda); parents Bill and Edith Roszell; siblings: Lyle (Anne) Roszell, Russell (Pansy) Roszell, Melvin (Elaine) (Dorothy) Roszell; brothers-in-law Alvin Letness, Don Drysdale; sister-in-law Eileen Roszell; Evelyn's siblings: Elda (Dick) Fayant, Percy (Laura) Nelson, Ernest (Roselda) Nelson, Cecil (Jenny) Nelson and Floyd Nelson. Gary is survived by his children: Keith, Kevin (Joy), Colleen (Mike) Schuweiler; grandchildren: Travis Gyman, Janell Roszell, Lisa Conway, Nicole Krusky, Stephen, Trevor, and Terrence Schuweiler; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters; sisters Mona Drysdale, Irene Letness; brothers Doug (Lorraine), Terry, Norris (Diane); sister-in-law Joyce Nelson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life funeral service was held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Prince of Wales Cultural Centre, Assiniboia, SK. Pastor Greg Dermody officiated. Mona Ludke gave the Tribute. Gary's son Kevin was the Urn Bearer. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia. Donations in memory of Gary may be made to 55 Club Memorial Fund. Please join in remembering Gary by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
