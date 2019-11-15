Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Millar. View Sign Obituary

Genevieve Millar April 12, 1928 ~ November 5, 2019 Peacefully, with family by her side, Genevieve Millar passed away at the Menno Home for the Aged in Grunthal, Manitoba, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Genevieve was predeceased by her husband, of 46 years, Scott Millar in 1995. Left to cherish her memory, are her children Christine Millar Chase, Reg (Debbie) Millar, and Neil (Linda) Millar; grandchildren Geoffrey, Brittany, Jonathan, Christian, Andrew; step granddaughters Chrystal and Shyla; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Geny was born in 1928 in St. Victor, Saskatchewan. On November 22, 1949 she married the love of her life, Scott Millar. Together, raised their family on their farm south of Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan. Community involvement was very important to her. She was an active member of the Catholic Woman's League and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion. Geny was a devoted mother and grandmother, and took special joy in seeing her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered and truly missed. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the St George's Roman Catholic Parish Centre 325 6th Ave, Assiniboia, SK., with a private interment to follow in the St Ignace des Saules Catholic Cemetery, in Willow Bunch, SK. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Menno Home for the Aged and Dr Gilmore for their professional and compassionate care during Mom's stay. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Genevieve's memory to the Menno Home for the Aged Box 280 Grunthal, MB, R0A 0R0. Family and friends may sign a Book of Condolence at





April 12, 1928 ~ November 5, 2019 Peacefully, with family by her side, Genevieve Millar passed away at the Menno Home for the Aged in Grunthal, Manitoba, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Genevieve was predeceased by her husband, of 46 years, Scott Millar in 1995. Left to cherish her memory, are her children Christine Millar Chase, Reg (Debbie) Millar, and Neil (Linda) Millar; grandchildren Geoffrey, Brittany, Jonathan, Christian, Andrew; step granddaughters Chrystal and Shyla; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Geny was born in 1928 in St. Victor, Saskatchewan. On November 22, 1949 she married the love of her life, Scott Millar. Together, raised their family on their farm south of Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan. Community involvement was very important to her. She was an active member of the Catholic Woman's League and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion. Geny was a devoted mother and grandmother, and took special joy in seeing her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered and truly missed. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the St George's Roman Catholic Parish Centre 325 6th Ave, Assiniboia, SK., with a private interment to follow in the St Ignace des Saules Catholic Cemetery, in Willow Bunch, SK. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Menno Home for the Aged and Dr Gilmore for their professional and compassionate care during Mom's stay. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Genevieve's memory to the Menno Home for the Aged Box 280 Grunthal, MB, R0A 0R0. Family and friends may sign a Book of Condolence at www.crossingsfuneralcare.ca. Arrangements entrusted to: Crossings Funeral Care, Steinbach, Manitoba, (204) 326-7203 Published in Assiniboia Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close