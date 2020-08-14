George Bachiu
George Bachiu was born on the family farm in the Lakenheath district, December 18, 1928. He attended school at Daystar Rural School. Following his schooling, he went to work for the telephone company for a time, and then worked for Prairie Packers in Regina. George farmed his whole life as well as being a very skilled craftsman at carpentry. George and Irene (nee Gorda) were married in the St. Peter & Paul Church, Flintoft on October 27th, 1951 and made their home on the farm. In 1958, they moved to Regina and George did carpentry work. In 1961, they moved back to the farm. George and Irene retired to the town of Assiniboia in 1997. He was moved to Ross Payant Nursing in January 2017. George is predeceased by his parents Stefan (Steve) and Dumitra (Daney) Bachiu, daughter Shelley Chirpilo, brothers John and Pete and sisters, Dorothy, Helen, Virginia, Mary and Sandra. George is survived by his loving wife, Irene of 68 years from Assiniboia, children Lorne (Doris) Bachiu of Moose Jaw: Garry (Sandra) Bachiu of Swift Current; Cindy (Larry) Lethbridge of Medicine Hat, Alberta; Alan Bachiu of Limerick, son-in-law Mike Chirpilo of Saskatoon, ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the private Orthodox Funeral Service for George was held Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ross Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, Sask. Father Emmanuel Christian Frunzulica the officiating priest. Cantor was Don Punga. Pallbearers were George's grandsons, Tyler & Evan Lethbridge (brothers), Dane Bachiu, Nicolas Bachiu and Jarod & Adam Bachiu (brothers). Cross Bearer was Barb Ermel, Banner Bearers were Crystal Gray and David Gray. Interment followed at St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Flintoft, Sask. Donations in memory of George may be made to the Assiniboia Auxiliary (for Ross Payant Centennial Home), Box 124, Assiniboia, SK. Please join in remembering George by visiting his memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
