Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3173 Obituary

George Ciocia George Ciocia was born at his parents' farm in the Wood Mountain / Flintoft area on April 4th, 1927. He was the seventh child of Dumitru and Anica Ciocia. He attended Elm Springs School until he was needed to help more on the farm. George and Nick officially took over the farm after their father passed away. They raised Charolais cattle and grew a variety of crops. Although they farmed separate from Radu, they always helped each other out at harvest time. After Nick passed away, George and Phyllis ran the farm and when Shane was finished university, he joined the operation. In 2005, when George was getting ready to retire David came back to help and eventually took over for George. The farm was a great source of pride for George and he continued to make regular trips out. In 2008, the farm received the honorable status of 100 years and was granted the Century Family Farm Award. Another great source of pride for George was his family. He made regular trips to see his sisters and their families. Whether there was a wedding or some other event happening or simply just to visit. He enjoyed receiving calls and letters and always looked forward to any visits he received. He was a great family man who loved to share stories. Although George and Joan never had any children of their own, he was a father figure to Tony and after Nick passed away to David and Shane. George met his soul mate Joan Fjeldberg at the bowling alley and they were married on May 31, 1975. They had a house built in Weyburn and had it moved to the family farm in 1976. George was an active member of the Orthodox Churches in both Elm Springs and Wood Mountain. He also served on the Wood Mountain Hall board and helped with many community events and sports days. George loved sports. He was a dedicated, and very good bowler, as many of you can attest to. His scores were often in the paper and he acquired more trophies and plaques than he had wall space for. George also liked to curl. You could find him at the rink twice a week - in between bowling - where he could hurry hard with the best of them. It is an amazing accomplishment for George to still be doing these activities up until last year at age 92! However, George's greatest love of sports was baseball. He played for several teams and even had the opportunity to play in baseball camps in the United States. His love for the game never ended and he became the couch coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. He passed his love for the game on to his family. He would come out and watch some of the kids play, was always quick to give pointers, and even played the occasional game of catch. George's Co-operative spirit was evident in his support of the Co-operative movements. The Wheat Pool, the Co-op Store and the CCF - he was a long time dedicated member of each. In the early 2000's George and Joan bought their "winter" home in the tropics of Assiniboia. They enjoyed many winters there but still spent the summers on the farm. George was a life long traveller. It was a love that he shared with Joan. George travelled the world. He visited places such as Europe, Central America, China and Romania just to name a few. He enjoyed these travels with numerous friends and family members. One his most memorable travels was when he visited the Bergen-Op-Zoom War Cemetery in the Netherlands to visit his brother Antone?s grave. He later traveled to Ciocia Lake in Northern Saskatchewan where he placed a commemorative plaque in his memory. George lost his wife of 35 years on July 24, 2010. After Joan passed, George continued to keep busy and still visited the farm were he liked to supervise and keep the boys in line! When George was not supervising, he could be spotted fishing, solving the world's problems at coffee row or playing cards at Club 55. George's home in Assiniboia became the families gathering place to celebrate holidays and enjoy summer bbq's. It was at these times George liked to tease the kids and shared his good sense of humor. One of the most memorable family gatherings was when we planned a Grey Cup party at his place. Only to find the host missing in action as he decided a day trip to Moose Jaw was in order. The party started without him and he joined us at half time and just in time for the food. After a short stay at Prairie Villa, George passed away at the Assiniboia Union Hospital on February 16, 2020. He will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle man who opened his home and heart to many. For his sense of humor and his friendship to many. George was predeceased by his wife Joan; his parents Dumitru and Anica Ciocia; brothers Antone, Radu and Nick; sisters Helen Hostuic and Laura Bucerestean. He leaves to mourn his passing his sisters Anne Munro, Maria Collins and Eve and Don Sarjeant, his sister-in-law Phyllis Hanson and numerous nephews and nieces and friends too numerous to name them all. We would also like to give an honorable mention to the Fjeldberg family who was a big part of George's life. They always thought of him as one of their own and even after Joan's passing continued to include him in all their family gatherings. Also, to Marlene Peskleway. You were a special friend to George, he enjoyed spending time with you, and we appreciate all you did for him. And, to sister-in-law, Phyllis Hanson. Who was also a big part of George's life. You were always there for him, whether it was a meal, to check in on him or just to play cards. It too is greatly appreciated. Orthodox Prayer Service was held at Ross Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Orthodox Funeral Service was held Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. George's Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK. Officiating Priest was The Very Rev. Fr. Cosmin Vint. The Cantor was Presbytera Mihaela. Cross Bearer was Evan Stephens. Banner Bearers were Grayson Ciocia and Dawson Ciocia. Honorary Pallbearers were: Nick Yorga, Conn Yorga, Grant Sangster and Art Fjeldberg. Pallbearers were: Robert Sarjeant, Antone Collins, David Ciocia, Shane Ciocia, Aaron Yorga and Alain Beauregard. Eulogy was presented by Lori Ciocia and Janelle Schollar. Donations in Memory of George can be made to the Wood Mountain Community Hall and the Assiniboia Minor Ball Association. Lunch and conversation followed along with a slide show at St. George's Parish Hall. Interment at Ascension of Our Lord Orthodox Church Cemetery, Elm Springs, SK. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.







Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020

