Gavin Heald Gavin Russell Heald passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 75 years, beloved husband of Darlene Heald (nee Tindall) of Medicine Hat; also leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Kiri Heald (Simon Ostheimer), and their children Kaian and Siana; daughter Tala Heald; brother Basil Heald; sister Jennifer Kearns; sister-in-law Ann as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Clarissa and Basil Heald, brother Bill Betts and brother-in-law Tony Kearns. Graveside Service will be held at Rockglen Cemetery, Rockglen, SK on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Gavin's Life at the Rockglen Drop-In-Center. Donations in Memory of Gavin may be made to the Alberta Lung Association. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK
Published in Assiniboia Times from July 12 to July 13, 2019