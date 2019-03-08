Geraldine Toma Toma - Geraldine (Gerri), age 79, passed away February 26, 2019. She leaves behind her children: Ted (Debbie), Roberta (Curtis Goodfellow) and Stephanie (Scott Cavers); 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, as well as extended family. Gerri was predeceased by parents Felicia & Frank Kvapilik; brothers Miloslav, Thomas and Robert; husband Ted; son Grant and grandson Cory. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Trinity United Church, Limerick, SK with Rev. Janelle Shaw officiating. Pallbearers were: Theo Toma, Kyle Toma, Josh Springer, Evan Goodfellow, Pete Randall, Dave Weist. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick. Donations in Gerri's memory can be made to Five Hills Health Region (on cheque in memo stipulate Lafleche Activity Department) or the Limerick Trinity United Church. Expressions of sympathy for the Toma family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com
Published in Assiniboia Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019