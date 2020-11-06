Geraldine (Gerry) Zimmerman
Zimmerman, Geraldine (Gerry) -- passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the Lafleche Health Centre at the age of 77 years. She was born in Viceroy, SK on May 20, 1943 to Percy and Laura Nelson. She married Roy Zimmerman of Congress, SK on March 4, 1964. She is survived by her son Kelly, daughter Kim, granddaughter Laische, great-granddaughter Zara, and niece Jennifer. Gerry (Bean) had a large immediate family of brothers and sisters and is survived by Marge (Krusky-Gorgerot), Edwin, Gail (Stianson), Myles, Richard, Arnie, Karen (Ingles), Valerie, Percy Jr and predeceased by David, Darlene (Wernham), Carol (Bauer), Lynn (Bengert), Clarence, Donna (Messner), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gerry was a very kind and caring lady that loved to dance when her body allowed her to. She was a very strong and courageous woman that never lost her happy and kind spirit for life in spite of the challenges she faced. She will be dearly missed by many and in our loving memories always. A Celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a later date. Please join in remembering Gerry by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.