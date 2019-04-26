Gilmour Ross Gilmour Frederick Ross Passed away in Ottawa Ontario 14 September 2018. Gilmour was born in Glentworth Saskatchewan in 1922 but spent the majority of his life in Alberta and most of that in Calgary. He was predeceased by his wife Doris (nee Griffin), his brothers Ted (Jean), Hugh, Brian (Kay), George (Helen) and sister Irene (George). Gil is survived by his son Barry (Sylvie), Grandsons Jason (Danea) and Shawn as well as his Brother Charlie (Clara). There will be a service at the Inglewood Community Centre at 17 40 24 Ave SE Calgary on Saturday May 4 2019 at11 AM No flowers please Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada Many thanks to the Villa Marconi nursing home in Ottawa for the wonderful care.





