Glen Schwab
{ "" }
Glen Allan Schwab Glen passed away October 22, 2020 at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Veronica (Dotzler) and Fred Schwab, sister-in-law Tanya, brothers-in-law Albert Blake and Hugh Usherwood. Glen is survived by three sisters Hazel Blake, Myrtle Usherwood and Shirley Schwab; five brothers Donald (Barb), Mervin (Lenore), David (Janet), Doug (Yvonne) and John, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in Ross Funeral Chapel with interment in the Meyronne Cemetery, at a later date. Donations in Memory of Glen may be made to TeleMiracle. Please join in remembering Glen by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.



Published in Assiniboia Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
