Glen Allan Schwab
Glen passed away October 22, 2020 at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Veronica (Dotzler) and Fred Schwab, sister-in-law Tanya, brothers-in-law Albert Blake and Hugh Usherwood. Glen is survived by three sisters Hazel Blake, Myrtle Usherwood and Shirley Schwab; five brothers Donald (Barb), Mervin (Lenore), David (Janet), Doug (Yvonne) and John, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in Ross Funeral Chapel with interment in the Meyronne Cemetery, at a later date. Donations in Memory of Glen may be made to TeleMiracle. Please join in remembering Glen by visiting our memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
