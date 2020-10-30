Glenn Linnell Barber
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Glenn would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call on Wednesday, September 30th at 4:45 a.m., a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time including his father, who passed in 1942 and Glenn really never met. Job security is exactly 110 percent. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be socializing, dancing, playing hockey and farming to his heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and he never has to diet again. He left detailed instructions for his children and grandchildren to celebrate his mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated. We want to let him know that he did a great job, in spite of all the hardships, and wish him a safe journey. We will remember his smile, his sense of humor, his energy, his love for life, family and friends, and also his passion and undying love for playing cribbage and watching NHL hockey and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He worked very hard at life, up until the very end. Glenn was born on April 4, 1942 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He is survived by his three children, Glenna Barber and her children, Spencer and Shelby, Rob Barber and wife Karla and children Conner and Kyle and Melissa Barber and partner Terry Harrison and children David and Danielle and of special importance, his great-granddaughter Kassidy. The family thanks the nursing staff at Parkridge Center in Saskatoon who lovingly cared for Glenn and were especially vital to the family since the Covid virus hit. A memorial will be held in Lafleche, at a date to be determined in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association at www.sbia.ca
