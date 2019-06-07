Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Kupper. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Gloria Kupper It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria Kupper announces her passing on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Coronach Health Center after a brief battle with cancer. Gloria was predeceased by her daughters Lori Merrien (2005) and Sharon Nelson (2016); her parents, Jacob and Anne Serge; brothers: Steve, William, Oscar, Jack; sisters: Nellie, Mary, Helen, Annie as well as numerous other family members and friends. Gloria leaves to mourn her loving husband of 67 years, Lawrence; her daughters Deborah (Neil Thompson), Lois (Tony Gall); her son Mark (Dianna); sons-in-law Kevin Merrien and Gordon Nelson; prized grandchildren: Rene, Carrie, Jason, Nevin, Lawrence, Dave, Brandy, Nicole, Lance, Kale and Shelby; great-grandchildren: Baily, Brooklyn, Selkirk, Georgia, Kaede, Aleeya, James, John, Ethan, Houston, Ceira, Holden, Halle, Hanna and Bowie. Gloria is also survived by her sister Elaine, (Al Karol) as well as numerous other relatives. Gloria was born June 2, 1933 on the family farm in East Poplar, Saskatchewan. She attended Rock Mountain School until 1947 when her father, due to failing health, sold the farm and moved the family to Coronach. There she attended school for several more years. Gloria married the love of her life, Lawrence Kupper, on October 11, 1951. They raised four daughters and a son on the family farm north of Coronach. In 1996 they semi-retired and moved into town where they have resided ever since. Funeral Mass, celebrating Gloria's life well lived, was held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Coronach with Father Andrew Pawlowicz celebrant. The tribute was given by nephew Cam Kupper and granddaughter Shelby Elder. Urn bearer was grandson Kale Kupper. The music ministry was led by Linda Poirier. Interment will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Gloria's name to STARS Air Ambulance, Coronach and Area Health Care Foundation or the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.







