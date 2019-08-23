Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Chase. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Rockglen Community Hall Rockglen , SK View Map Obituary

Grant Chase With great sadness, we announce the passing of Grant Chase of Coronach, SK, who suddenly passed away July 19, 2019 at age 58. He was predeceased by his mother Elaine (2015) and his brother Kelly (1966). Grant is survived by his father Gilbert, his wife Irene, four children: daughter, Crystal (Ray) Kuipers and their children Kaya, Kees, Kian, Kylynn; daughter, Candice Chase (Tunde Atoba) and their daughter Dyxson; son, Christopher (Samantha) and their children Kye, Jaxon, Brantley; daughter, Courtney Chase and her daughter Nevaeh, two brothers Alan and Craig (Teresa) and their children Krystal (Mitch) Fisher and Mason. Grant was born June 16, 1961 in Lafleche Hospital to Gilbert and Elaine Chase. Grant grew up on a farm west of Killdeer, SK with his two brothers Alan and Craig. He spent most of his summers helping his dad farm. In 1982, Grant and Irene (Edwards) were married and moved to Rockglen where they started their family. Grant started his employment at Prairie Coal Ltd. at Coronach in 1984, where he had been working his whole career. He enjoyed tinkering and helping farmers in the area. Most of all he loved his grandchildren, treasuring every moment he spent with them. Celebration of Grant's life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rockglen Community Hall, Rockglen, SK. Donations in memory of Grant may be made to the Wood Mountain Regional Park, PO Box 14, Wood Mountain, SK S0H 4L0. Private family interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Expressions of sympathy for the Chase family may be shared at







With great sadness, we announce the passing of Grant Chase of Coronach, SK, who suddenly passed away July 19, 2019 at age 58. He was predeceased by his mother Elaine (2015) and his brother Kelly (1966). Grant is survived by his father Gilbert, his wife Irene, four children: daughter, Crystal (Ray) Kuipers and their children Kaya, Kees, Kian, Kylynn; daughter, Candice Chase (Tunde Atoba) and their daughter Dyxson; son, Christopher (Samantha) and their children Kye, Jaxon, Brantley; daughter, Courtney Chase and her daughter Nevaeh, two brothers Alan and Craig (Teresa) and their children Krystal (Mitch) Fisher and Mason. Grant was born June 16, 1961 in Lafleche Hospital to Gilbert and Elaine Chase. Grant grew up on a farm west of Killdeer, SK with his two brothers Alan and Craig. He spent most of his summers helping his dad farm. In 1982, Grant and Irene (Edwards) were married and moved to Rockglen where they started their family. Grant started his employment at Prairie Coal Ltd. at Coronach in 1984, where he had been working his whole career. He enjoyed tinkering and helping farmers in the area. Most of all he loved his grandchildren, treasuring every moment he spent with them. Celebration of Grant's life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rockglen Community Hall, Rockglen, SK. Donations in memory of Grant may be made to the Wood Mountain Regional Park, PO Box 14, Wood Mountain, SK S0H 4L0. Private family interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Limerick, SK. Expressions of sympathy for the Chase family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close