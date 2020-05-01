Guy Lemieux On April 20, 2020, Guy Lemieux passed away peacefully after a short but fierce battle with a degenerative muscle disease. The disease left him paralyzed including affecting his breathing muscles and heart. He was born Joseph Emile Guy Lemieux to Rita Boutin and Leo Lemieux on March 11, 1950, in Redvers, Saskatchewan. Later the family moved to Willow Bunch, Saskatchewan, where he had many fond memories of his youth. Guy was the third of 10 children. Guy married Elizabeth Margret (Peggy) Robertson in 1979. They had a very happy life together. Peggy passed away Aug 17, 2010. He is survived by his 2 children; Robert Lemieux of Niverville and Dee Dee (Chris) Loewen of Anola. Guy was predeceased by his mother Rita Boutin, father Leo Lemieux, and brothers Gabriel and Gerald. Guy is also survived by his siblings Irene Beaugard, Omer (Bernie) Lemieux, Victor (Carmele) Lemieux, Johnny (Carol) Lemieux, Lucie (Clarence) Keating, Henri (Coleen) Lemieux and Aimee (Shirley) Lemieux. Guy will be missed by his granddaughters; Vanessa and Emmalee. Guy will also be deeply missed by his girlfriend and companion Carol Charbonneau of Winnipeg. Guy worked in the Willow Bunch area until the mid 1980s when he started working for Sentinel Storage as a manager. His job brought him and his young family to Edmonton, then to Surrey, BC, then to Winnipeg. Both his kids have settled in the Winnipeg area. After his retirement, Guy and Peggy moved to St. Paul, Alberta until Peggy's illness overcame her. Not long after her passing, Guy moved back to Manitoba to be near his kids and grandkids. Guy will be most remembered for his love of family and of music. He sang and played guitar in his younger years. In Winnipeg, he joined the Karaoke circuit and made many new friends who shared his love of singing. Cremation will take place soon. A memorial service will be planned in the future where his remains will be laid beside Peggy in Portreeves, Saskatchewan.







