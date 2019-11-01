Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans Wurmlinger. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Funeral service 1:00 PM Wesley United Church Rockglen , SK View Map Obituary

Hans Wurmlinger With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dad, Hans Wurmlinger on October 10, 2019 at Assiniboia Union Hospital, Assiniboia, SK at the age of 90. Hans was born on October 23, 1928 in Timashora, a German community in Romania. He lived with his father, mother and sister, Kathy. His mother died on Christmas day when Dad was 9 years old. Their father remarried and they had two more children, a brother Bela and a sister Anne-Marie. Dad went to school for 7 years before leaving home at age 14 to apprenticeship to become a baker. He never made bread for us but could sure tell Mom how to do it! The war broke out and Dad's life changed. He was separated from his family and became a prisoner of war in Russia for 28 months. In 1947 he was released. Dad found his father in West Germany. They hoped to return to the family in Romania but were unable to cross the border. On March 10, 1949 Dad came to Canada, arriving in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He travelled by train to Regina where his Uncle was waiting, to take him to his farm at Dunkirk, SK. He was welcomed with open arms to a family that had 8 boys and 3 girls. You can only imagine the fun that went on! There were many challenges for Dad, one of them being the language barrier. He told us many funny and sad stories. Dad came to Rockglen for a job at the former Irvin Engel farm. This is where he met Mom, who was living with her family just across the coulee. Mom and Dad were married in Wesley United Church on July 9, 1954. Dad's father was a tailor by trade sewing Dad's suit for his wedding. Dad was very proud of his wedding suit. Dad worked for the Art McCutcheon and Marcel Dechaine families. Dad and Mom purchased their own farm in 1956 from Bill Abbott. With Marcel's help, Dad farmed his own land. In 1958 they moved to their farm. This was a big step forward for Dad and Mom. Dad and Mom's neighbors were very helpful when assisting Dad with fixing equipment. Taking care of livestock was very eventful; Dad raised Herford cattle which he treated as his special pets. At age 49, Dad suffered a life changing heart attack. He continued to grain farm but chose to sell his cows. Mom and Dad built a new home in Rockglen in 1983 but continued farming until selling their farm in 2003. To replace farming Dad started woodworking, building many birdhouse benches, birdhouses, planters and toy boxes for each family. Dad also began volunteering; helping out at the community hall, Wesley United Church, Rockin' Beach and helping make burgers for the community rink. He also loved having coffee with neighbors, playing T-Off, sharing his life story and singing his favorite German song Lili Marlane. A very special time for Dad was when in 1976 he and Mom travelled to Romania to meet Dad's sister Kathy and her family. In 1987, Dad and Mom travelled to Germany to finally meet his brother Bela and sister Anne-Marie and their families. This was a very emotional time for Dad. All of Dad's siblings were able to come to Canada to meet and visit with our families. A dream come true for Dad. Dad and Mom continued to live in their house in Rockglen until moving into Rolling Hills Lodge in 2016. They resided there until moving to Prairie Villa, Assiniboia in 2018. Hans is predeceased by son-in-law Dennis Bender, grandson, Travis Bender, sister, Kathy and brother Bela. Hans is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria (Swanson), daughters, Brenda and David Faucher, Linda Bender, Gwen Ann and Jim Dell and Tammy and Kelly Hostin; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren: Nevon & Rena - Anyka and Kyler Faucher, Karlene & Trent - Owen and Jeston McMillian, Melissa & Kevin - Shelby, Sadie, Harley, Heston and Carter Forwood, Amanda & Jayce - Payton, Justin and Connor Ruzicka, Lindsey & Calvin - Paisley, Jake and Tyce Ulm, Carson & Cresenthia - Walker, Macy and Reid Bender, Jenna-Lee Hostin, Tyler Hostin, Breanna (Andrew McMillian) Hostin, Kelsi & Neil - Everett Bareman, Jori Dell and sister Anne-Marie. Funeral service was on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 at Wesley United Church, Rockglen, SK., Linda Kirby presiding. Lunch followed at Rockglen Community Hall. Private family interment was at Rockglen Cemetery, Rockglen. Memorial donations were received for South Country Foundation for Palliative Care Room at the Rockglen Grassland Health Center. The family would like to thank everyone for the food, cards, visits and memorial donations. We want to thank the Rockglen Homecare workers, staff at Prairie Villa, doctors and nurses at Assiniboia Hospital, Hutch Ambulance, Gary and Anette at Ross Funeral Home and everyone who shared in Dad's life. Auf Weidersehen. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at







