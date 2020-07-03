Helen Aussant July 30, 1937 - June 2, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce that Helen Edith (nee Reid) Aussant passed away with family by her side on Sunday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 82 years. This was only 15 short months after Dad. Henry received the ultimate Father's Day surprise by welcoming his wife into heaven on this day. Helen was born on July 30, 1937 in Rockglen, SK. She was the oldest of four children born to Ottes and Margaret (Macdonald) Reid. Helen grew up in various areas like Lesieux, Froude and Assiniboia. Her Mom was a teacher, so the family was immersed in rural school settings as they grew up and she completed her education in Assiniboia. She worked as a Nurses Aid at the Assiniboia Union Hospital until she married Henry Aussant on November 29, 1956 in Assiniboia and they lived in Congress. They farmed on the Stewart homestead near Killdeer and traveled to Flin Flon in the winters where Dad worked as a bus driver. In 1962, they bought a farm on the outskirts of Assiniboia and were primarily grain farmers. Helen and Henry gradually expanded the farm and prospered raising five children. Helen supported Henry by helping with the farming and all of the tasks farm life entailed. She took pride in growing a large garden and preserving its' bounty. Helen also enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting and growing plants and flowers. She worked hard and took pride in the farm. Helen began working at the Ross Payant Nursing Home as a Care Aide in 1973 until 1982. She enjoyed caring for the elderly and felt much pride and honour to be part of their lives. Helen and Henry enjoyed dancing, bowling, tractor pulling and spending time with the family. Helen had a great sense of humour and quick wit. She was feisty and her grandchildren enjoyed the silliness they shared together. Helen spent much time with all of her grandchildren, and they have fond memories of her. Helen is survived by her daughter Colette (Jean) Masse, grandchildren: Dwayne (Shari); Chantalle (Robert); Kendra; Todd (Nina); Sheldon, great-grandchildren: Reese, Karys; Charlie; Paityn; Silence, Seth; son Gerald Aussant (2002), grandsons: Travis (Amanda), Cole; son Daniel (Lorrie) Aussant, granddaughter: Jennifer; daughter Deanne Aussant, grandchildren: Christina (Owen); Alysha; Brittany, great-grandchildren: Kyle, Riley, Hallie; Xavier, Kara, daughter Angele (Tim) Schiltz, granddaughter: Amanda (Colin), great-grandchildren: Presley, Brenden, Reid. Siblings: Marilee Bailey, Claude Reid (2011), Carla (Murray) Weddell. Brothers and sisters-in-law: Larry, Yvette (2011) Emile, Aline (2019), Bea, Ron (2020), Simone, Gil, Lisa, Claude, Alain, nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Ottes and Margaret (Macdonald) Reid, parents-in-law, Omer and Irene (LaRochelle) Aussant, son-in-law: Louis Tardif, brothers-in-law: Martin Bryson and Bert Bailey. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 am at Piche Hawkins Grondin Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia,SK with Father Dennis Remot celebrant. The lighting of the candle: Marilee Bailey and Carla Weddell. The readers and prayers of the faithful: Amanda Dahl and Marilee Bailey. Euolgists: Angele Schiltz and Cindy Oestreicher. Pallbearers: Jean Masse, Tim Schiltz, Dwayne Tardif, Colin Dahl, Sheldon Masse and Randy McDowell. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Helen to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1 and Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200 - 4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3 are greatly appreciated.Online condolences can be shared atwww.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca
