Helen Coroluick Helen Victoria Coroluick passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Assiniboia Union Hospital on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Helen is survived by her daughter Darlene Wasyluk (Marcel Lebeau), grandson Kevin (Tamara) Doyle, great grandchildren Gregory, Harrison; son Larry (Kathy) Coroluick, granddaughter Andria (Ryan) Taylor, great grandchildren Jett, Farrah, granddaughter Erin (Glen) Switzer, great grandchildren Gavin, Talia, Kasen; daughter Marlene (Craig) Chandler, granddaughter Courtney Chandler (Troy Taylor), granddaughter Jennifer Chandler (Bryce Edgar); brother-in-law Laurent Cantin. Helen is predeceased by her husband Gus Coroluick (2009); infant son; parents John and Veronica (nee Luponko) Buckosky; siblings Dorothy, Annie, Alex, Steve, Mary, Elizabeth, Margaret. Prayer Service was held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 7:00 p.m., at Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapel, Assiniboia, SK. Lutheran Funeral Service took place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at St. George Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK, with Pastor Doug Miner officiant. The eulogy was shared by Bev Mihalicz. Reader was Kathy Coroluick. Organist was Marjorie Hamilton. Pallbearers were Dave Mihalicz, Dennis Hysuick, Doug Coroluick, Elmer Lagasse, Albert Lagasse and Wesley Shurniak. Interment took place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Helen to the South Country Health Care Foundation for the Assiniboia Union Hospital, Box 1750, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0, were greatly appreciated. We would like to express our deepest thanks and appreciation for the sympathy and kindness we have received. We are so grateful for the calls, texts, visits, flowers, food, and hugs. Thank you to Pastor Doug Miner for the lovely funeral service, and the Catholic Church and the ladies for the wonderful lunch and the use of the church. Thank you to you to Dave Mihalicz, Dennis Hysuick, Doug Coroluick, Elmer Lagasse, Albert Lagasse and Wesley Shurniak for being the pallbearers, Bev Mihalicz for sharing the eulogy, Kathy Coroluick for reading, Marj Hamilton for music, and Jennifer Chandler for preparing the beautiful picture tribute. We would also like to thank Dr. Careluei and the staff at the Assiniboia Union Hospital Long Term Care for the excellent care Helen received. Thank you to Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels. And thank you to all who travelled from near and far to be here with us to help us celebrate Helen's life. We are so blessed to be surrounded by all your love and support. Online condolences can be shared at







Published in Assiniboia Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019

