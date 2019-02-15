Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Graham. View Sign

Helen Emily Janiskiewicz (Janis) Graham July 1, 1925 ~ January 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, Helen Emily Graham, at Bob's and Darcy's home in Morrin, Alberta on January 25, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Helen Graham was born July 1, 1925 to Peter and Mary Janiskiewicz on a farm near Glenbain, Saskatchewan. She grew up there on the homestead with her parents and 12 siblings, surviving the Great Depression together. Summer evenings saw the family out playing baseball. Mom trained to be a nurse during World War ll when many nurses and doctors were away serving in the World War ll. She graduated from nursing at the Regina Grey Nuns Hospital, then worked as a nurse in Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Green Valley and San Francisco, California, and finally in North Battleford and Lethbridge, Alberta. She married Terrence (Terry) Compton Graham July 11, 1953 and they initially lived in North Battleford. They later moved to Lethbridge, Alberta. They bought a drugstore in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan in 1963 and called it Graham Pharmacy. They relocated and opened a clinic pharmacy at the Assiniboia Medical Clinic on June 1, 1987. They retired November 7, 1995 after 32 years of faithfully serving the people of Assiniboia and surrounding area. We lost Dad November 5, 1998 and Mom missed and loved him until the day she passed away. Mom remained in Assiniboia until September 2007 when she came to Drumheller, Alberta to live with Bob and Darcy. She then moved to the Morrin Blooming Prairies Seniors Fourplex for five years, close to Bob and his family. There she enjoyed supervising and participating in the landscaping, planting, painting, shoveling and weeding at Bob and Darcy's new home. She also took pleasure in visits from her family and friends. She moved to the Sunshine Lodge in 2012, then to Hillview Lodge and eventually Continuing Care at the Drumheller Hospital. In her last couple of days, Mom came home to Bob and Darcy's home where she stayed in her own bed from Assiniboia. We had the opportunity to be with her all the time, pray with her and Darcy sang to her some of her favourite hymns. Bob slept on the floor beside her on her last night, tended to her through the night and in the morning washed her and put a fresh set of clothes upon her. Bob went to make coffee and Darcy went to say, "good morning" but Jesus had come and brought her home to heaven. She leaves behind many dear and lifelong friends that she made in Lethbridge, Assiniboia, and Drumheller, along with her family: children Bob (Darcy) Graham, Donna (Gary) Befus, and Terry (Shelly) Graham, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her extended Janis and Graham families...all of whom loved and will miss her. There will be a Memorial Service at the Drumheller Alliance Church, on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. There will also be a gathering in Assiniboia this spring where she will be layed to rest beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice. We would like to thank the healthcare professionals that have cared for our Mother and to all who have visited and supported her through the years. Finally, we want to thank Mom's Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for His comforting words: "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live" (John 11:25 ESV) There will be a service for Helen on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Club 55, 103 3rd Ave. West, Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.





