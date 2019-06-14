Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jonescu. View Sign Service Information Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels 601 Highway #2 North Assiniboia , SK S0H 0B0 (306)-642-5551 Obituary

Helen Jonescu Helen Jonescu of Assiniboia, SK passed away on May 25, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Helen was born on November 7, 1927, in the Crystal Hill district, to Gregory and Annie (nee Apostle) Bistrezan. She married John Jonescu on November 9, 1947, at Flintoft, SK. They were blessed with four children, Marlene, Gary, Nick and Bryce (2015). Helen loved to play ball. She was a hairdresser at Mabel's Beauty Parlor for many years, drove school bus, and worked at the Pioneer Lodge. Helen was passionate about farm life and worked alongside John for many years. She was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and an avid gardener. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Helen treasured time spent with her 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. A Private Family Funeral Service was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Helen was laid to rest at Saints Peter and Paul Romanian Orthodox Cemetery, Flintoft, SK. Helen's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the many expressions of kindness extended to Helen throughout her life. Online condolences can be shared at







Helen Jonescu of Assiniboia, SK passed away on May 25, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Helen was born on November 7, 1927, in the Crystal Hill district, to Gregory and Annie (nee Apostle) Bistrezan. She married John Jonescu on November 9, 1947, at Flintoft, SK. They were blessed with four children, Marlene, Gary, Nick and Bryce (2015). Helen loved to play ball. She was a hairdresser at Mabel's Beauty Parlor for many years, drove school bus, and worked at the Pioneer Lodge. Helen was passionate about farm life and worked alongside John for many years. She was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and an avid gardener. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Helen treasured time spent with her 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. A Private Family Funeral Service was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Helen was laid to rest at Saints Peter and Paul Romanian Orthodox Cemetery, Flintoft, SK. Helen's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the many expressions of kindness extended to Helen throughout her life. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca Published in Assiniboia Times from June 14 to June 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Assiniboia Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close