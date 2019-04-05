Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Aussant. View Sign

Henry Aussant Joseph Henri Philippe Omer Aussant of Assiniboia, SK passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Henry was born on July 23, 1931, on the family homestead near Gravelbourg, SK. He was the oldest of twelve children born to Omer and Irene (nee LaRochelle) Aussant. Henry grew up on the family farm and received his education in Gravelbourg. After completing grade seven, Henry began working on the farm full time. At the age of 18, he sought his own farming employment on the Stewart homestead near Killdeer, and later worked as a bus driver in Flin Flon. Henry married Helen Reid on November 29, 1956, in Assiniboia. In 1962, they bought a farm on the outskirts of town and were primarily grain farmers. Henry and Helen gradually expanded the farm and prospered raising five children. Henry was a jack of all trades. He not only farmed, but also worked in construction and carpentry. Henry and Helen also commuted to Flin Flon in the winters, where he continued to drive the bus for the Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company. Henry worked hard his entire life. His work ethic, pride, and determination were qualities that his children admired and inherited from him. Henry enjoyed tractor pulling and bowling, and was an excellent dancer. There was little that he was afraid to tinker with and repair, and he spent much time in the shop tackling the endless jobs that farming entailed. Henry loved to visit and was known by all as a friendly, approachable and kind-hearted soul. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and was never afraid to help someone out. As a father, Henry spent many hours teaching, advising, talking, teasing, and helping. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a patient, gentle, and caring grandfather. There was nothing more that Henry loved then to spend time, teach, and share memories with his grandchildren. Henry will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends. Henry's cherished family, wife Helen (nee Reid) Aussant; daughter Colette (Jean) Masse, grandchildren: Dwayne (Shari); Chantalle (Robert); Kendra; Todd (Nina); Sheldon, great-grandchildren: Reese, Karys; Charlie; Paityn; Silence, Seth; son Gerald Aussant (2002), grandsons: Travis (Amanda); Cole; son Daniel (Lorrie) Aussant, granddaughter: Jennifer; daughter Deanne Aussant, grandchildren: Christina (Owen); Alysha; Brittany, great-grandchildren: Kyle, Riley, Hallie; Xavier; daughter Angele (Tim) Schiltz, granddaughter: Amanda (Colin), great-grandchildren: Presley, Brenden, Reid; siblings: Larry, Emile, Aline, Bea, Ron, Simone, Gil, Lisa, Claude, Alain; numerous sisters & brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and families. He was predeceased by parents Omer and Irene (nee LaRochelle) Aussant; sister Yvette (2011). Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at St. George Roman Catholic Church, Assiniboia, SK, with Father Dennis Remot celebrant. Cross bearer was Gil Aussant. Lighting of the paschal candle by Colette, Daniel, Deanne and Angele. The reader was Marilee Bailey. Prayers of the faithful were read by Simone Peat. Offertory gifts were presented by Bea McDowell and Larry Fortin. The eulogy was shared by Angele Schiltz and Cindy Oestreicher. Pallbearers were Jean Masse, Tim Schiltz, Dwayne Tardif, Cory Bailey, Marc Fortin and Kevin McDowell. Interment took place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Memorial donations in memory of Henry to the Assiniboia Auxiliary for Long Term Care for Ross-Payant Nursing Home, Box 454, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0 and the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550 12th Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1, were greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at







