Henry James Ruhl August 14, 1941 -- February 10, 2019 Henry (Buddy) Ruhl passed away at the Brentwood Care Centre, Calgary, Alberta on February 10, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He will be dearly missed and remembered by his many wonderful friends and two second cousins: Faye (Ruthig) Hansen and family of Calgary; and Don Kelsch and family of Saskatoon. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Gracie Ruhl of McCord, Saskatchewan. Henry was born in Kincaid, Saskatchewan and raised on a farm in the McCord community. He left McCord in 1970 to attend STI in Moose Jaw where he graduated in 1972 with a diploma in Electronic Technology. Henry held several positions with various employers until 1976 when he settled in Lacombe and became owner/operator of the Lacombe Hardware for 11 years. After earning his 4th Class Power Engineering Certificate, Henry became employed by The City of Calgary in 1989 working at the Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant where he retired in 2007 from an 18-year career. Henry's outgoing and fun-loving, personality left an impression on everyone he encountered. He possessed a great sense of humour and his opinionated viewpoints often sparked lively debate leaving no doubt where he stood on many issues. Henry had a kind heart evidenced by his many donations to various charities. He took an interest in all of the latest technology; loved spending time on his computer; and had a passion for travelling. Henry took many bus tours throughout Canada and the U.S.; travelled to Asia and Hawaii; and cruised the Panama Canal, Alaska, and the Caribbean. He was a true friend who will be missed by all. In keeping with Henry's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.





