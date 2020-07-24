1/1
Idabelle Embury
01/21/1933 - 07/09/2020
Idabelle Embury It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Idabelle Florence Embury (nee Tait) on July 9, 2020. Ida was born January 21, 1933 on the family farm near Dilke, SK to James and Amelia Tait. She attended Dilke Elementary and Central Collegiate in Moose Jaw, where she excelled at sports. In 1952, she joined the Air Force as a teletype operator and served overseas. She married Ross Embury on June 21, 1954 and resided in various places in Saskatchewan, as Ross worked with the CPR. In 1972, Assiniboia became their home. Ida was involved with all her children's sports and activities as well as her own love of golf and curling. The "Entertainers" were a very special part of her life, with lots of music and laughter. Many people will remember her for her rendition of "Jake the Peg", the chicken chariot, and playing the washtub bass in the jug band.Ida was predeceased by her husband, Ross and daughter, Sharon as well as her siblings, Ethel, Alice, Alex, Bert and John. She is survived by her children: David (Brenda) Embury, Debra (Harvey) Hysuik, Susan (Joe) Lytle, Brian Embury, and son-in-law Blair Oancia; 11 grandchildren: Jenna (Quenton), Kaitlin, Craig (Crystal), Brett, Callie (Brennen), Matthew (Cassandra), Braden, Mackenzie, Robert (Judy), Vaughn and Anna; five great-grandchildren: Lucy, Myles, Adalyn, Isaac and Warren; sister Dorothy (Don) Swenson, brother Charles (Marlene) Tait and sister-in-law Luise Tait, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Idabelle's Life was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ross Funeral Chapel, facilitated by Joe Lytle. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Assiniboia, SK. Donations in memory of Ida may be made to the Assiniboia Regional Park Golf Course, c/o Box 43, Assiniboia, SK S0H 0B0. Please join in remembering Ida by visiting her memorial at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your pictures and fond memories with the Embury family. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.




Published in Assiniboia Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
