Irene Chase
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Irene Chase of Rockglen Saskatchewan, who passed away November 5, 2020 at the age of 57. She was predeceased by her husband Grant (July 2019), mother Dorothy (1997), father Leonard (1990), and her brother Allen Edwards (2020). Irene is remembered by her four children: daughter, Crystal (Ray) Kuipers and their children Kaya, Kees, Kian, Kylynn; daughter, Candice Chase and her daughter Dyxson; son, Christopher (Samantha) and their children Kye, Jaxon, Brantley; daughter, Courtney Chase and her daughter Nevaeh, sister Joan Rood (Kyreon), and her brother Ross Edwards (Darlene), Sister-in-law Judy Edwards as well as many nieces and nephews.Irene was born April 28, 1963 in Rockglen Hospital to Dorothy and Leonard Edwards. Irene grew up on a farm in the Canopus, Saskatchewan area with her two brothers Allen and Ross and one sister Joan. In 1982, Irene and Grant (Chase) were married and moved to Rockglen where they started their family. Irene stayed home to raise their four children and did voluntary work at Rockglen School for many years. She always had the coffee on and enjoyed visiting. They spent many summers camping at Wood Mountain Regional Park and making lasting friendships and memories. She always loved going on her family trip to B.C. Most of all she loved her grandchildren, treasuring every moment she spent with them. Private Graveside Service of Irene's life was held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Rockglen Cemetery, Rockglen, Sask. Urn bearer was Ray Kuipers with Gary K. Miller presiding. Donations in memory of Irene may be made to the Rockglen Fire Department PO Box 453, Rockglen, SK S0H 3R0. Expressions of sympathy for the Chase family may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK.