We are sad to announce the passing of Mom, Irene, at the age of 94 on August 2, 2019 at the Ross Payant Nursing Home, Assiniboia, SK. Predeceased by brother, Kenneth Campbell in 1933, mother, Julia Campbell in 1959, father, Gordon Campbell in 1977, husband, James "Jim" Gibson on May 13, 2009, and brother Leo Campbell in 2018, Irene is survived by son, Ken (Janet) Gibson, granddaughter, Candice (Bob) Christie and great-grandchildren Chanelle Christie (Devon Marshall) and Ethan Christie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was born December 7, 1924 in Regina, SK to Gordon Campbell and Julia (Heron) Campbell. She spent the early days of her life on the farm with her family and attended school at Sharon. Irene married James "Jim" Gibson on December 28, 1945. Irene and Jim resided on their farm, north of Harptree, SK until 1977, when they sold their farm and moved into Willow Bunch, SK. They lived in Willow Bunch until the fall of 2004 when they sold their home and moved to East Side Court in Assiniboia. Irene belonged to many community clubs throughout her life. She was a member of the U.C.W., the Legion Auxiliary, Hobby Club and the Willow Bunch Church Board - to mention just a few. Irene loved to curl and square dance in the winter months. She also enjoyed hosting many social gatherings in her home where you would be graced with a wonderful meal and even better visit. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends. If not attending one of the many clubs she belonged to, you would find Irene volunteering within the community. Whether it was planning the local parade or delivering Meals on Wheels - she was involved. Irene will be fondly remembered by her family as a kind, loving and extremely generous women. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on each day within them. Funeral Service for Irene was held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm in St. Paul's United Church, Assiniboia, SK. The Reverend Janelle Shaw officiated. Eulogy was presented by son, Ken and Tribute was presented by granddaughter, Candice. Donations in Memory of Irene may be made to Assiniboia Auxiliary for Long Term Care Home for Ross Payant Centennial Nursing Home. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Willow Bunch, SK. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rossfuneralservice.com. Arrangements entrusted to Ross Funeral Service, Assiniboia, SK. Published in Assiniboia Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019

