Irene Alida Georgette Palmier (Clermont)
On October 28, 2020, Irene passed away at the age of 90 at Assiniboia Long Term Care, to be reunited in heaven with her husband, Armand Palmier, and two sons, Rene and Victor. Irene was born to Alfred and Marguerite Clermont on the family farm southwest of Lafleche. She attended Mathieu School in Lafleche and Harwood, a country school just north of her parents' farm. Irene also taught at Harwood School. Then, she met Armand. She loved music and Armand played violin in a local old-time band, so how could she resist. They were married on July 25, 1950 and they resided on their farm southeast of Lafleche from 1950 to 1983. There, she and Armand raised seven children. We all have fond memories of homemade bread, petits pains, jelly rolls and chiffon cakes. Irene raised chickens, and tended a large garden. She was also particular about her handiwork - beautiful quilts (all hand-quilted), knitted and crocheted baby blankets, afghans, table cloths and doilies which she gifted to her children and grandchildren. We are so lucky and privileged to receive these mementoes. Irene served on the executive of the Lafleche and District Music Festival Association and with the local Horticultural Society for several years. She was interested in education, and was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When Irene and Armand moved to Lafleche in 1983, she continued to grow a large garden. Club 50 became an integral part of her social network where she loved playing cards - whist, bridge and crib. Mom's heart, however, remained forever on the farm. Irene was predeceased by Armand's family: parents-in-law, Joseph and Marie Palmier, and his brothers and sisters: Raoul (Eva) Palmier; Alina (Maurice, Eli) Bachelu; Achille (Eda) Palmier; Gilberte (Joseph) Chabot and Andre (Cecile) Palmier. She was also predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Marguerite Clermont; brother, Roger (Fernande) Clermont and sister, Jeannine (Emile) Martineau. Irene is remembered by her children: Paul (Ann) Palmier; Yvonne (Terry) Fink; Carmen (Daryl) Sperling; Claude (Nola) Palmier; and Claudette Palmier (Dave Abramenko); fifteen grandchildren: Scott (Erin), Michael (Shannon), Steven (Caroline), and Travis (Miranda) Palmier; Krista (Luke) Ellingson, Craig Fink (Arden Angley), and Jocelyn (Christopher) Harris; Renee, Amanda (Tyler Napachit) and Kelsea Sperling; Elyse (Ken) White, Erin (Kevin) Hassett, Eden (Brett) Mooney, Emeri Palmier (Jon Kulyk); and Mack Peskleway, as well as 20 great grandchildren with one more due in December. Irene is also survived by her brothers, Eugene (Irene) and Raymond (Claire) Clermont, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A prayer vigil was held at Ste. Radegonde Catholic Church on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for immediate family was held at Ste. Radegonde Roman Catholic Church in Lafleche on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Father Carlos Jimenez celebrant. Cross Bearer was Joanne Vinish. Readers were Terry Fink and Miranda Palmier. Prayers of the Faithful were read by Claudette Palmier. Music by Carmen Sperling. Eulogist was Yvonne Fink. Grandchildren's Memories were shared by Elyse White and Emeri Palmier. Honourary Pallbearers Irene's grandchildren. Active Pallbearers were Mack Peskleway, Michael Palmier, Travis Palmier, Erin Hassett, Eden Mooney and Krista Ellingson. Interment took place at the Lafleche Roman Catholic Cemetery Although we were unable to welcome friends, neighbours and extended family to celebrate Irene's life, we know that your prayers and thoughts were with us. Memorial donations in Irene's memory to Ste. Radegonde Cemetery Fund, Box 518, Lafleche, SK S0H 2K0 were greatly appreciated. The service can be viewed and/or online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca.