Ivan Lawrence July 23, 1924 -- January 24, 2019 It is with sadness the family announces the passing of Ivan Donald Lawrence. Ivan passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the Assiniboia Union Hospital, at the age of 94. Ivan is predeceased by his parents, four brothers, two sisters and granddaughter Kaylan. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 64 years Alice, son Myles (Brenda), grandchildren Courtney (Brandon), Candace (Richard), Cordell, great grandchildren Dell, Sydney, Myles. A celebration of Ivan?s life was held on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Piche-Hawkins-Grondin Funeral Chapels, Assiniboia, SK, with Wendell Bailey officiant. Interment took place at Clear view Cemetery, Harptree, SK. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to STARS Ambulance Service, 2640 Airport Road, Regina, SK S4W 1A3. Online condolences can be shared at www.pichehawkinsgrondinfuneralchapels.ca
Published in Assiniboia Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019