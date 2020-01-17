Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Schneck. View Sign Service Information Ross Funeral Service 123 - 4th Ave East Assiniboia , SK S0H0B0 (306)-642-3373 Obituary

Jean Schneck Jean Schneck passed away January 2, 2020 at Ross Payant Centennial Home, Assiniboia, SK at age 95. Jean was born July 5, 1924 in Viceroy, SK to William and Jane (King) Jordan. She grew up on the Jordan family farm with her 13 brothers and sisters: Ernie, Richard, Russ, Lou, Mary, Alva, Margaret, Eva, Shirley, Bill, Donna and Art. Donna is her only living sibling lives in High River, Alberta. Jean attended Sunnyvale school from Grades 1 through 8. This school was just a mile from the farm and Jean and her siblings had to walk to school every day. When she was older, Jean and her sister Shirley would go to the school early in the winter months to start the coal stove to warm the school before the students arrived. Jean played a trumpet in the Viceroy marching band. She worked hard on the farm for her dad as all her older brothers were gone from home. She attended high school in Viceroy and continued on to Normal School in Moose Jaw for a year to become a teacher. Jean taught in three rural schools - Hexagon, Maverick and Zenith. She was quite proud of buying her first car with her earnings although, she said her younger brothers Bill and Art borrowed it too often and forgot to fill it with gas when they brought it back. Jean married Elwyn Schneck on November 4, 1950 and stopped teaching a few years later. She became a hard working farm wife and mother of five children: Janice, Garth, Jeff, Connie, and Tracy. Jean loved animals, from milk cows to dogs and cats as these animals had always been drawn to her. She always had a big garden and canned everything. She loved to cook and made delicious meals, breads and desserts - our family was never hungry. In fact, anyone that came to our home for a visit (which was many friends as well as family) enjoyed Mom and Dad?s hospitality. Mom was Auntie Jean to many people. In 1977, Elwyn passed away and Jean went on to raise the family working many jobs. In 1985, she moved to Red Deer, Alberta and worked at the hospital in house cleaning until she retired. In 1987, she met Bruce Thompson, who became her partner until he passed away in 2004. She enjoyed her years in Red Deer, playing shuffle board in many tournaments with Bruce, winning many a trophy. Jean loved her dog named Einstein, and thought of getting a new puppy but settled with her cat Big Red. Also, an avid gardener she had such a green thumb and would grow so many beautiful flowers. She moved back to the area in 2010, residing in Assiniboia, to live in a cottage, then Prairie Villa for a short time, and eventually to Ross Payant Nursing Home in January of 2014. Mom was so loved by her family and their families; she is survived by her five children: Janice Muhle (Doug Barker), Garth (Chrystal), Jeff (Holly), Connie (Cliff) Fawdry, Tracy (David) Lix; eleven grandchildren: Jeremiah, William, David, Nichole, Eugene, Stephanie, Jarrett, Jordon, Tiffany, Amy and Brittany, as well as the many who called Mom, Auntie Jean or Jeany - Thank you so much for loving our Mother. A private Family Celebration of Jean's life will be held. Interment in the Viceroy Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy for the Schneck family may be shared at







